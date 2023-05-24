From fine dining underwater to acclaimed Italians…

For the second edition of the Michelin Guide in Dubai, 14 of the city’s top restaurants received Michelin Stars. While there were once again no three Michelin Star restaurants, three have been bestowed with two stars, and a further 11 have been awarded one Michelin Star.

Dubai is the 36th destination to be covered by the Michelin Guide and a total of 90 restaurants are included in the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai, which includes the 14 Michelin Star restaurants, 17 Bib Gourmand recipients, and three green star awards. The full list can be viewed here.

But if only stars will do, here’s a guide to Dubai’s Michelin Star restaurants:

Two Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, Bulgari Resort Dubai

Housed inside the luxury fashion-focused Bulgari Resort Dubai is Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, one of only a duo of two Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai. The menu is overseen by chef Niko Romito, the culinary mastermind behind Bulgari Resorts’ Il Ristorante’s in Shanghai, Beijing, Milan and Paris, and celebrates the rich heritage of Italy through top quality ingredients sourced from across the Italian regions. Blending the classic and contemporary – and coupling it with five-star service, it’s an interpretation of exquisite Italian flavours with modern simplicity.

bulgarihotels.com

STAY by Yannick Alléno, One&Only The Palm

Innovative, inventive and intriguing, expect classic French dining at the highest level at STAY by Yannick Alléno, located at the One&Only The Palm. There’s a less-is-more approach to both the simple, elegant aesthetic as well as the sophisticated menu that celebrates timeless French techniques. A seasonally changing menu offers the opportunity to try dishes such as scallops quenelle, truffle frangipane tart with poivrade artichokes and king crab.

oneandonlyresorts.com

Tresind Studio, Nakheel Mall

This is a restaurant that ticks almost all of Michelin’s boxes: an intimate dining experience, charming homegrown clout, a humble head chef with genius ambition, and an ever-evolving menu that elevates modern Indian cuisine into the stratosphere. For the inaugural Michelin Awards in 2022, the much-loved restaurant received a coveted Michelin Star which has now increased to two Michelin stars.

tresindstudio.com

One Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai

11 Woodfire

Singaporean chef-owner Akmal Anuar (previously of 3Fils fame) has transformed a large villa in Jumeirah 1 into 11 Woodfire, a contemporary eatery specialising in open-fire cooking. Offering a global variety of vegetables, seafood and meats grilled to perfection over oak, hickory or hay. The quality of ingredients is what makes this a standout one Michelin Star restaurant, and if you’re into grilled dishes, you won’t be disappointed with the choices here.

11woodfire.com

Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab

Led by Saverio Sbaragli, formerly of 3 Michelin Star Arpège, Al Muntaha sits atop one of Dubai’s most iconic addresses: The Burj Al Arab. Fine dining in one of the world’s finest addresses, here you can expect a space that’s all about letting the stretching views and an intricate and inventive menu of predominantly French, but Mediterranean-influenced fare. Order a la carte or let the experts do the legwork and book the signature tasting menu – a six-course flight through Al Muntaha’s best bits.

jumeirah.com

Armani Ristorante, Armani Hotel Dubai

Burj Khalifa draws in flocks of people to gaze at its majestic presence but its restaurants draw in the crowds, too. Armani Ristorante, now bestowed with a prestigious Michelin Star, is well known for its Italian fare and impresses with beautifully decorated dishes to match the stylish setting.

armanihoteldubai.com

Avatara

Avatara located in the Voco Hotel is the first and only entirely vegetarian fine dining experience in Dubai. The now one-star Michelin restaurant curates soulful Indian cuisine inspired by simple seasonal ingredients, with a focus on pure, clean, and natural produce.

avatara.ae

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Helmed by gastronomic magician Heston Blumenthal, Dinner opened at the ultra-luxury Atlantis the Royal earlier this year. The restaurant, only the third in the world, also features a dedicated bar called Resonance by Heston, two outside terraces and a private dining room. The menu serves up contemporary dishes inspired by historic gastronomic recipes dating back to the 1300s. As well as receiving a coveted Michelin star, Dinner by Heston also received the Michelin Sommelier Award 2023.

atlantis.com

Hakkasan, Atlantis The Palm

Beautiful Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan Dubai is one of two restaurants in Atlantis The Palm recognised with a Michelin Star. Those familiar with the brand may know that you can dine at almost a dozen Hakkasan restaurants around the world, with its reimagined Chinese favourites served up globally alongside some exclusive Dubai additions, all focused on the freshest possible ingredients.

hakkasan.com

Hōseki, Bulgari Resort Dubai

The decadent dining experience at Bulgari’s nine-seater restaurant was always going to be one of the city’s top contenders for a star. The intimate but impactful dining room comes with stunning Dubai skyline views, and guests enjoy an omakase-tailored experience from sushi master Masahiro Sugiyama. With a focus on personalising every guest experience, no two meals are exactly alike, with the culinary star basing his courses on the preferences of those seated at the counter, alongside the freshest seasonal ingredients available each day.

bulgarihotels.com

Moonrise

This no frills-restaurant is located on a rooftop of a residential building in Satwa, moving away from the usual chic Dubai restaurant setting and focusing solely on food. An 11-course omakase menu is served over two seatings where just 12 guests can dine at the chef’s table. Chef Solemann Haddad received the Michelin Young Chef Award in 2022 and for the Michelin Guide 2023, the homegrown restaurant has been awarded one Michelin star.

moon-rise.xyz/

Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm

The ingenuity of chef Grégoire Berger, along with a narrative approach to reimagining French cuisine, has clearly charmed the inspectors – and it’s easy to see why. The one Michelin Star Ossiano has the trifecta of luxurious setting, complete with sideshow of 65,000 marine life passing by; unrivalled hospitality that comes from years of expert training; and exquisite presentation of seafood specialities that impresses time and again.

atlantis.com

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm

When Massimo Bottura selected Dubai as the location for his first restaurant outside Italy, it was clear he saw something in the city’s ever-evolving culinary scene. Fast forward three years and his colourful Italian Riviera-inspired restaurant, an ode to his childhood in the 1960s, has been awarded one Michelin Star thanks to its flavourful Italian cuisine served up with a twist. Much praise should be heaped on the shoulders of chef Bernado Paladini, the restaurant’s head chef and Massimo Bottura protégé.

tornosubitodubai.com

Tasca by José Avillez, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Tasca is the first international offering from culinary mastermind José Avillez, who pours the heart and soul of Portugal into every plate of this Michelin-starred menu. Genuine Portuguese flavours are transformed with contemporary twists, and paired with an extensive collection of Portuguese wines and a setting that few can rival. A skyline-facing infinity pool serves as a particularly jaw-dropping backdrop.

mandarinoriental.com