Trick or treat…

It’s the most frightful time of the year and if you are on the lookout for Halloween costumes to wear for your spooky celebrations in Dubai, here are some great places to get your shopping done.

Mystique Costumes

Mystique has got you and your family covered this spooky season, with a wide array of goodies. From wigs and makeup to costumes or accessories, you will be sure to have all the bits and bobs you need to be your best frightful self. You will be able to dress as your favourite fairy tale character, hero or villain. If you’re wanting something a little more glittery and glam, take a trip to the roaring ’20s with a Gatsby-themed outfit.

Mystique Costumes, Jumeriah and Al Barsha, mystiquecostumes.com

Creative Minds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Minds UAE (@creativemindsae)

You may be familiar with this shop due to its abundance of arts and crafts supplies. However, Creative Minds is pretty much a one-stop-shop for all of your Halloween needs, with a large selection of costumes, accessories and eerie decorations to get you ready for the scariest weekend of the year. If you’re having a Halloween shindig, you will be able to find the eeriest decorations to give your house the most haunted of vibes.

Creative Minds, Barsha and Al Wasl, 8am to 11pm daily, creativemindsdubai.com

Daiso

For anyone who is in dire need of a budget-friendly costume, then Daiso is your go-to. This Japanese store has a surplus of items from accessories to wigs, wands and fairy wings for an absolute bargain. There are a number of stores in Dubai you can visit where you can put together a spooky costume without breaking the bank.

daisome.com

Light in the Box

If you don’t have time to go to a store, head online to Light in the Box. With lots of accessories, full-blown costumes, capes, and more, you will not be short of options. This global online platform is a good one to keep in mind for the future, as it also offers a large variety of goods from gardening to beauty products, sportswear and more.

lightinthebox.com

Party Zone

If you haven’t already deducted from the name of this outlet, this store will be the perfect place to shop for all your Halloween party needs. There’s something for everyone and the costumes are suitable for adults and little ones.

Several locations across Dubai: Jumeirah, Mirdif, The Dubai Mall, The Palm, partyzone.ae

Images: Social