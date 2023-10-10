The most wonderful time of the year deserves some new festive threads…

The Christmas countdown is on, at least if you ask team What’s On. And while we may have to wait to deck the hall and trim those trees, purchasing festive PJs is certainly on our to-do list this October.

If you’re looking for where to get Christmas pyjamas in the UAE, look no further as we’ve found all the places to pick up your pjs, complete with personalisation, family options and festive prints.

The Happy Tribe

The Happy Tribe’s array of rainbow-hued personalised pouches, bags and accessories already includes a fabulously festive Christmas range where you can purchase snuggly slippers, sacks, stockings, and several sets of matching family Christmas pyjamas. Children’s pyjamas come in satin candy cane stripe, jersey green gingerbread print, jersey red and jersey red snowflake, in sizes XS to XL. Ladies pyjamas are available in all prints except jersey gingerbread, in sizes XS to XL; and mens come in just jersey red snowflake in sizes M to XL. Prices start from Dhs200 for children and Dhs230 for adults, including either name or initial personalisation. If you snap them up early, use code LOVEXMAS10 and get 10 per cent off.

@thehappytribe.ae

Dreamy B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamy B (@dreamybdubai)

Dreamy B is a Dubai-based, homegrown business making personalised PJs for the whole family. Outside of silly season, they specialise in cotton pyjamas for little ones, with regular drops of themed PJs for special occasions like Easter, Valentine’s and birthdays. This year, you can get your sets of personalised family pyjamas in a festive fairisle, polar bear, winter wonderland and reindeer print, with the option to add a personalised fluffy stocking too. The children’s sizes range from 0-3 months up to aged 11 to 12, and there’s a full size range for men and women. Prices start from Dhs130 for children and Dhs150 for adults.

@dreamybdubai

Marks & Spencer’s

Whether it’s food or fashion, M&S always delivers with its festive range and 2023 is no different. This year their Christmas nightwear range has the whole family covered, whether you’re looking to match with your significant other, or you’re picking up pyjamas for the whole family. Festive prints include the classic red check, a disco dancing Santa, star print and a Christmassy sausage dog. Prices start from Dhs75 for children and Dhs95 for adults.

marksandspencer.com

Next

Next’s family Christmas range of pyjamas has already dropped, and it’s home to one of the most extensive ranges we’ve seen, with matching family sets available in classic prints as well as some fun new colours. In festive red you’ll find reindeer prints, classic tartan and a ‘ho ho ho’ motif. Plus, there’s a smart navy fairisle and Santa motif in blue and pink, all available in family, couples, and children-only sets. Prices start from Dhs58.

next.ae

TKD Lingerie

TKD Lingerie has already unveiled its collection of festive nightwear for men, women and children. There’s three prints to choose from: a brushed cotton tartan in classic red or midnight blue, plus a silky blue bauble print on white pyjamas. All sets are long sleeved tops and full length trouser bottoms, with prices from Dhs125 for children and Dhs280 for adults.

tkdlingerie.com