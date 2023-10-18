Celebrating the most glorious form of carbohydrates to exist…

Let’s just preface this by making it clear that every day should be World Pasta Day. It’s a no-brainer, really, that we don’t need a specific day to celebrate such a widely-loved dish. Pasta is the Italian delicacy of delicacies, and a way of life for many. On October 25, as we gear up to honour what we cherish, here is a list of 5 places you can go to fuel up on all that goodness. See you there.

Monno

Monno in Jumeirah is paying homage to Italy’s most treasured dish with a selection of handmade pastas, made using age-old techniques, on October 25. Everything at Monno is made in-house, from the sauce to the dough and it’s guaranteed to offer pasta perfection. Sample their ravioli al tartufo, spaghetti alla chitarra and more

Monno, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, daily, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 332 2255, @monnodubai

Sfumato

In celebration, Sfumato is offering diners and pasta lovers a deal for their dime. At Dhs60 per dish, you can sample a selection of pasta varieties, only on October 25. Located in the picturesque ME Dubai Hotel in Business Bay, it has to offer dishes like casarecce with fresh truffle, stracciatella and wild mushroom, sweet potato gnocchi and more.

Sfumato, ME Dubai Hotel, Business Bay, Mon to Fri, 9am to 12am, Sat and Sun, 10am to 12am, Tel: (0) 58 101 5649, @sfumato.dxb

Avli by tashas

Try the courgette and lemon bucatini from Avli by tashas this World Pasta Day. It’s great for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, and features a refreshing blend of flavours, with lemon, feta, butter, herbs, basil, and grana padano. You’ll want to keep going back even after World Pasta Day.

Avli by tashas, Gate Village Building 9, DIFC, Dubai, weekdays 12pm to 4pm, 7pm to 1am, weekends 12pm to 4pm, 7pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 692 9600, @avlibytashas

Soirée Wine Bar

Like Sfumato, Soirée Wine Bar is offering an array of pasta dishes for Dhs60 per dish. The Manhattan-style wine bar and social club is the perfect place to get your pasta fix this October 25. Try the hamour and Octopus dumpling and the potato vareniki with truffle, to name a few.

Soirée Wine Bar, Business Bay, Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 5pm to 1am, Fri to Sat, 5pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 55 413 6648, @soiree.dxb

Bungalo34

The carpaccio cacio de pepe features classic beef carpaccio – house-cured with mustard and black pepper and topped with the pasta dish. It also has the fresh flavours of rocket and finely grated Parmesan to balance out the richness of the pasta sauce.

Bungalo34, Pearl Jumeira Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12 pm to 12am, Sat and Sun, 9am to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 238 1780, @bungalo34

Images: Supplied