All packed with great food…

The concept of a set menu is pretty cool, especially for the indecisive folks out there who love to eat… but never know what they want. All the choices are made for you, curated by the experts, and you just do the fun bit – eat.

If an a la carte menu with rows upon rows of options is a daunting sight for you, fret not and head over to these spots to sample set menus of exquisite variety. This is the only choice you’ll need to make… promise.

Here are 6 new set menus you can try in Dubai.

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

This spot is all about home-cooked, heartfelt Indian food, inspired by the kitchens of Indian mothers and grandmothers. The all-new tasting menu is a nostalgia trip and features lesser-known regional delicacies. The Chef’s Tasting Menu experience will take your preferences and the expertise of Chef Dalmia to create a bespoke offering made up of the very best Atrangi has to offer. You can choose from a five-course tasting menu priced at Dhs440 or a seven-course menu at Dhs640.

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 6pm to 12am, starts at Dhs440, Tel: (0)4 410 6548, @atrangi.dubai

SOON Nobby x True Izakaya

Izakaya haunt SOON Nobby x True Izakaya is offering a newly launched Teishoku Lunch, guaranteed to take you straight to Tokyo (gastronomically, of course). From Monday to Friday, from 12pm to 4pm, sample this classic Japanese set menu. There are two options: The Regular, which has three dishes and The Deluxe has four dishes. Both options include a complimentary serving of edamame and a choice of yukari salt or house chilli sauce as an appetizer. Your options feature smoked salmon maki, negihama maki, yasai futomaki, chicken katsu, wagyu menchi katsu and more.

SOON Nobby x True Izakaya, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs95 for the regular, Dhs115 for the deluxe, Tel: (0)55 434 0575, @soondxb

Hutong

Hutong’s new series, ‘A Journey Through Northern China’, features a week-long celebration of Northern Chinese food. Each night features a theme and a set menu. On Monday, try the Beijing Feast, featuring dishes like roasted Peking duck with pancakes and a steamed dumpling platter. On Tuesday, we have the Flavor of Shanxi, with Chilean sea bass red star noodles and scallop and prawn garlic wontons. Finally, on Wednesday, the Xinjiang Homestyle Dinner serves Xingjiang crispy lamb ribs and spiced beef xiao long bao. From 6pm to 11.30pm.

Hutong, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Wed, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 220 0868, @hutongdubai

YAVA

Head over to Mediterranean spot YAVA in Wasl 51 for a taste of their new business lunch menu, available on weekdays from 12pm to 4pm. For Dhs99, you can indulge in three courses, including olive chicken tajine, baked honey lemon salmon, homemade chicken meatballs with lemon butter orzo and more, and sweet options like tiramisu, burnt cheesecake, and Nutella khamse. A quick nip in and out of the office, and you’ve got a hearty lunch experience at your hands.

YAVA, Wasl 51, Jumeirah, Dubai, weekdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs99, Tel: (0)4 548 5733, @yavadubai

Monno

Italian spot Monno has a new Chef’s tasting menu, featuring two varieties – from the land and from the sea – prepared by Head Chef Federico Bartoli and his team. Both options are five courses and feature dishes like Dibba Bay oysters with vanilla mignonette, ravioli al tartufo with Parmigiano Reggiano fondue and veal jus, kampot pepper veal and more. Whether seafood is your thing or not, there’s something for everyone. Available for dinner service only and all yours for Dhs300.

Monno, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 12am, Dhs300, Tel: (0) 4 332 2255, @monnodubai

KATA

Get lunching at KATA with their lunch affair, priced at just Dhs88 for three courses. The contemporary Japanese spot sits along the Dubai Mall Fountain promenade and is sure to offer stunning views of the spectacle as you dine. From 11am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, sample dishes like miso soup, followed by starters such as chicken karaage and Scottish salmon tataki. Main courses include baked Chilean sea bass and mushroom truffle rice pot. Dessert includes a delicious matcha tiramisu. Sign us up!

KATA, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 11am to 3pm, Tel: (0)54 582 9933, @kata.ae

Images: Supplied