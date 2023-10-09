We might not be in Germany, but that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on Oktoberfest. Here are some great spots to catch the festivities in the capital…

Stills

Stills, the vibrant dining destination at the Crowne Plaza Yas Island, is all set to welcome iconic Oktoberfest band Gaudiblosn, with the hotel’s innovative German chef set to transform the restaurant into a Bavarian wonderland. An authentic experience awaits, with a hearty Bavarian spread, traditional live entertainment, and amazing German hops to enjoy from. Whet your appetites with native favourites including Pretzels, Weiss Wurst, Bavarian Meatloaf, and of course, Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte (Black Forest Cake).

Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Friday October 13 to Sunday October 15, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs159 soft drinks, Dhs259 Bavarian hops. Tel: (0)50 667 5815, @stillsyasisland

Appaloosa

One of Abu Dhabi’s most happening sports bars, Appaloosa is not one to be left behind when it’s time to celebrate Oktoberfest. From October 20 to 29, you can enjoy traditional Oktoberfest a la carte and beverage offerings on weekdays, in addition to an outdoor live barbecue station during the weekends. And to keep the energy at optimum levels, a live Bavarian band will roll out the beats from Friday to Sunday.

Appaloosa, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi, October 20 to 29, 7pm onwards, Dhs99 (weekend barbecue). Tel: (0)2 201 4131, marriottalforsanlife.com

C. Mondo

Head down to Centro Capital Centre in Abu Dhabi’s business district to celebrate Oktoberfest with the biggest hop festival at C. Mondo. If you’re craving crispy pretzels and sizzling wursts, a true Bavarian feast with authentic flavours a la Deutschland await from September 16 to October 6. Attractive offers include 3 dishes coupled with a 3 litre hop tower for Dhs199, an Oktoberfest dish of your choice with 2 hops for Dhs99, and unlimited hops for 2 hours for Dhs99. You’ll hardly feel like you’re away from Germany this October.

C. Mondo, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, Saturday September 16 to Friday October 6, 12:00pm to 2:00am. Tel: (0)3 419 6514, @centrocapcentre

CuiScene

Buckle up for a culinary journey to Germany at the Bab Al Bahr’s CuiScene restaurant on September 30. Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavours of German cuisine, with a delectable brunch featuring an array of authentic German specialties, as you delight in the rich flavours of Hanchen-Schnitzel, savour the hearty goodness of Bratwurst Sausage, and experience the unique taste of a German Doner Kebab. If a true taste of Germany is what you seek, CuiScene also serves up the Sauerbraten, a traditional German pot roast. Keeping your feet tapping while you savour these amazing traditional specials, will be a live band performing German melodies. This culinary celebration promises to delight.

CuiScene, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Saturday September 30, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295. Tel: (0)2 654 3238, fairmont.com

Hawksbill

Celebrate Oktoberfest in true Bavarian style at Hawskbill Restaurant on October 6 and 7. Revel in authentic German-inspired bites including meat loaf and pretzel sandwiches, Veal Nuernberger, Chicken Weisswurst, Beef Frankfurter, Chicken Schnitzel and Sauerbraten, as well as as selection of salads and German breads. Refreshing hops and live entertainment options keep the energy at peak levels, so you can enjoy a truly memorable Oktoberfest celebration at Hawkbill.

Hawksbill Restaurant, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs179 soft drinks, Dhs279 house drinks. dining.sbgc@viyagolf.com

Glo

Raise your steins at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s own open air bar, Glo, all month as a smashing spread featuring Bavarian headliners such as freshly baked pretzels paired with Obatzd, a Bavarian soft cheese dip, Bavarian potato salad and Gurkensalat, a German cucumber salad. For you fans of grilled eats, a mouthwatering BBQ Brisket Platter and assorted Bavarian sausage with apple sauerkraut and mustard beckon, and to finish things off on a high (sweet) note, tuck in to their delicious Apfelstrudel.

Glo, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, October 8 to 26 from 6:00pm, from Dhs40. Tel: (0)2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Images: supplied, What’s On archive