Ladies listen up, the weather is cooling down, the sun is shining and it is the perfect excuse to top up your tan. There are plenty of incredible ladies’ night deals across Dubai – but sometimes we just want to spend the day getting an extra dose of vitamin D. We support you.

This is why we have rounded up the newest ladies’ day packages in Dubai. Gather your gal gang and head to one of these incredible days and we’ll see you there.

Here are new ladies’ day deals to check out in Dubai.

The 305

The latest creation by the brand behind Lock, Stock and Barrel, Ula Beach and countless others – Solutions Leisure has struck gold once again and this time it’s in the form of a 50s beach club. The 305 has only recently opened and they are already treating the girlies to a fantastic ladies’ day deal when you pay Dhs175 you receive access to a sun bed, five drinks and one dish. The offer is valid from 9am.

The 305, Club Vista Mare, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays from 9am, Dhs175. @305dubai

SO/ Uptown

Newly opened in JLT, SO/ Uptown has already come to our rescue with an incredible ladies’ day named ‘Massage, Martinis and Me Time’ which sounds like our kind of day. For Dhs550 enjoy a 60-minute massage, 2 martinis and access to the pool, as well as 20 per cent off on additional spa.

SO/ Uptown, Uptown Tower, JLT, Wednesdays, Dhs550. @sodubai.uptown

Beach by Five

Relaunched and better than ever. Secret Parties are responsible for countless of fun ladies’ days, brunches and more. And they have recently relaunched the Secret Ladies Day at Beach by Five.

The packages start from Dhs150 and include an unlimited selection of curated cocktails, frozen drinks and a select food menu. Gents are welcome too with a Dhs300 fully redeemable package.

Beach by Five, Five Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays from 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs150 for ladies. secret-parties.com

White Beach

Reopen for the season and better than ever. If you’ve been for the pool and the lulling waves, this season make sure you stay for the food too. White Beach located on the shores of Atlantis, The Palm has just launched their Thursday daydreamer ladies’ day deal where the gals can enjoy unlimited drinks for Dhs200 and a special discounted menu for bites.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays from 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs200. atlantis.com

