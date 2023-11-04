Sponsored: So this is Christmas…

The countdown to Christmas is well underway and whether you’re the type to have the festive season organised by September, or the last-minute kind – fear not because Movenpick JLT is throwing a string of festive bashes to make sure you’re merry and bright all December long.

Here are 4 reasons Movenpick JLT is the place to be this festive season.

Christmas

A Christmas brunch at Rohini

The sister of Little Miss India is celebrating Christmas with a festive brunch. Think homemade mulled wine, a three-course set menu and free-flowing drinks. The brunch is available for Christmas eve from 7pm to 11pm and Christmas day from 12.30pm to 4pm. It is priced from Dhs199 for soft and Dhs299 for house drinks.

Weekend of jumpers and Santa

From December 23 to 25, UBK is the purr-fect place to chill with your furry friends. Bring your festive best and enjoy a tented grassy area that is ideal for you and your pets. The events take place from 12.30pm until 4.30pm and are priced from Dhs259 per person, inclusive of free-flowing drinks.

New Year’s Eve

Bid farewell with Rohini

Daring to be different at the dazzling Rohini, there are vast options from an a la carte menu and drinks packages to keep you going through the night. The event will run from 7pm until 12am and you can snatch up the soft package for Dhs125, house is priced at Dhs275 and bubbly is upgradable for an additional Dhs100.

New Year’s Eve Retro Party

Looking to take it back in time as we welcome the new year? A retro NYE party will be taking place with live music, DJs and all of your favourite 90s nostalgia at VENUE. The event begins from 9pm until 1am and prices start from Dhs399 for house and Dhs499 for premium. Book before December 20 and receive 15 per cent off.

Movenpick Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Tel: (0)4 438 0000 all.accor.com

Images: Supplied