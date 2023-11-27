There’s a long list…

This weekend in the UAE is always particularly busy with celebrity spotting but it seems like everybody was in Abu Dhabi for the Grand Prix and in Dubai for some sort of performance or concert. If you have a keen eye then you would have surely spotted some of your favourite celebrities in the UAE this last weekend.

Here’s a quick look at the 30 massive celebrities spotted in the UAE this week.

Shaina Twain

Let’s go girls! The icon Shania Twain was one of many on the list of performances at the Yasalam F1 After-Race concerts. She lit up the stage and stole the show with a killer performance.

Ava Max

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVA MAX (@avamax)

She’s Sweet but Psycho, a little bit psycho – an incredible pop sensation, Eva Max took to Instagram to share snippets of her trip in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Yasalam F1 After-Race concerts.

Chris Brown

Chris Breezy has been spotted all over the UAE this last week. From a listening party with Kanye West at Ling Ling in Dubai to tearing up the stage at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi – he has been all over the show.

Patrice Evra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra)

Football legend Patrice Evra was spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

Kanye West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa (@therealnobu)

He has been in Dubai, in Riyadh, then AlUla, Abu Dhabi, and back to Dubai. Between lunch at Nobu and living it up in capital, Kanye West has been making the most of his trips around the Middle East.

Alain Prost

The former racer and Formula One team owner, Alain Prost was spotted in Abu Dhabi for the Grand Prix this weekend.

Daniel Riccardo

We do love Danny Ric, who doesn’t? He was of course spotted walking around the paddocks in the capital this weekend ahead of the Grand Prix finale.

Jason Statham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Statham (@jasonstatham)

A legendary actor, one we all know and love for his roles in countless action films including The Transporter. Jason Statham was photographed alongside Yuki Sunoda.

Hemsworth Brothers

All three of the Hemsworth brothers were spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. Chris, Liam and Luke were all spotted over the weekend.

Irina Shayk

The iconic model, Irina Shayk was also on the very long list of celebs spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

Sir Jackie Stewart

Mixing the old with the new, the F1 racing legend, Sir Jackie Stewart was spotted at the Grand Prix this weekend.

Priyanka Chopra

She’s stunning and looked as beautiful as always in the capital this weekend. The Indian model and actor, Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Kevin De Bruyne and Maria Sharapova

Manchester City footballer Kevin De Bruyne and former number one world tennis player, Maria Sharapova were photographed together at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Tommy Fury

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

He was spotted doing some sort of dance alongside Chris Brown this weekend (if you know you know.) But Tommy Fury also took to Instagram to share that he was in the UAE, at the Grand Prix with the caption Grand Prix touchdown.

Caspar Lee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caspar Lee (@caspar_lee)

He was spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with many of his Instagram stories however, he took to Instagram to share photos of himself and his fiance Ambar, on holiday at Atlantis, The Palm.

Lando Norris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lando Norris (@landonorris)

The fans went crazy this weekend after Lando was spotted arriving at the Grand Prix in a royal blue Kandora.

Peggy Gou, Will I Am and Naomi Campbell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peggy Gou 구 (@peggygou_)

Ahead of her performance at Soho Garden, Peggy Gou took to Instagram to post her shenanigans in the capital where she shared images of herself with Will I Am and Naomi Campbell all living their best lives at the Grand Prix

Diplo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by diplo (@diplo)

We know and love the house legend, Diplo was at Terra Solis this weekend performing in the desert. However, he also took to Instagram to share that he was at the F1 with the caption “just gonna keep showing up to f1 races until a team signs me.”

Rich the Kid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaya – Restaurant & Lounge in Dubai Mall (@amayadubai)

Not only did he perform in Dubai this last week, but Rich The Kid was also photographed enjoying dinner at the Dubai Mall restaurant Amaya.

Meek Mill and Lil Durk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

Between the two of them, Lil Durk and Meek Mill have been performing all over the UAE but were snapped together at Dubai Mall.

Nobu Matsuhisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa (@therealnobu)

Chef Nobu is in the city for his rendition of Meet The Chef at Atlantis, The Palm However, he was also spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

Flo Rida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIOKA (@aioka_)

As part of the afterparty for the Grand Prix, Flo Rida took to the stage at Aioka for a performance like no other.

Yung Filly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McLaren (@mclaren)

If you keep up with British YouTube by any means, then you will know exactly who this man is. Even if you don’t – Filly has made a name for himself in the racing world (See Gumball Rally 2022) and this weekend he was spotted alongside Lando and Patrice Evra at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Images: Provided and Social