Culture crawling dialed to eleven…

There’s a reason Sharjah is called the cultural capital of the UAE. Having always been patrons of the arts and the sciences, you can expect to see new, exciting cultural experiences popping up in the Emirate on the regular. The latest addition to the Monopoly board is Il Teatro – a sleek, gorgeous performing arts centre coming to Sharjah’s largest lifestyle community, Aljada.

Set to anchor the community’s Naseej cultural district, this new location will be designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, known around the world for his signature architectural simplicity and love for clean design. Once open and functioning, the centre will host all things the performing arts, including opera, theatre, dance, ballet, musicals, concerts, films, art exhibitions and festivals.

Inside Il Teatro

Tadao Ando’s trademark can be seen in the facade of Il Teatro as well – a pure, cylindrical concrete mass, with clean, simple lines, facing a multi-layered cultural plaza. The secondary feature will carry the drama – a large, arched opening that invites the outside in.

The plaza will be another happening enclave on the location. The outdoor amphitheatre will see a series of events, activities and performances that will not only entertain audiences but provide multi-dimensional inspiration to local artists, fostering the growing creative community in the UAE.

Big things are coming

Construction on the project can be expected to begin next year, with the complete venue scheduled for completion in 2027. Once finished, the centre will sit in a prime position in the development – the heart of the Naseej creative district.

Residents of the cluster of 19 buildings will be able to access the centre via two ‘green spines’ or urban parks that will feature a dense foliage cover as well as workshops, artist studios and cafes facing the parks on both sides. Those living in the neighbourhood will also be able to access all the happenings just as easily.

Il Teatro, Aljada, Sharjah, coming 2027

Images: Supplied