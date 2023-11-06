fbpx
Amazing art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2024

3 hours ago

Art lovers, this one’s for you…

Can you believe it? It’s nearly 2024, and we already have some amazing art festivals in Dubai announced that we just can’t wait for.

Art season in Dubai usually takes place at the start of the year, so if you already have your brand new 2024 diaries, here are some events to add in. And remember to tell all your art-loving friends both in the country and abroad.

Here are all the upcoming art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2024

Sikka Art and Design Festival

sikka fahidi alleyways

When: February 23 to March 3, 2024
Where: Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood

A visit to Old Dubai is always worth it, but during art season, the historical neighbourhood gets a lot more colourful, thanks to Sikka Art and Design Festival. Now in its 12th edition, the upcoming festival will feature an array of aspiring UAE and regional talents, including art installations, murals, photography, live performances, film screenings, music, panels, fashion and jewellery, workshops, local food and beverage concepts and more. Art fans can get lost while exploring the many lanes of the open art museum and the different houses. Make sure you take your time, as you’ll never know which magnificent work of art you will find hiding in a corner or in an alleyway (see picture above). In past editions, the popular art festival took place at Al Fahidi, but for this edition, it is shifting a few meters away to the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. Usually, entry is free but we will have to wait for this to be confirmed closer to the festival date.

Sikka Art and Design Festival, Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, Feb 23 to Mar 3, @sikkaplatform

Art Dubai

 

When: March 1 to 3, 2024
Where: Madinat Jumeirah

Now in its 17th edition, Art Dubai 2024 will run from Friday, March 1 to 3, 2024 at the picturesque Madinat Jumeirah. As in the past, we can expect the art fair’s usual three sections: ContemporaryModern and Bawwaba and we can also expect to see the return of Art Dubai Digital for fans of digital art. Tickets and more information will be made available closer to the date.

Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, March 1 to 3, 2024. Tel: (0)4 563 1400. artdubai.ae 

World Art Dubai

 

When: May 2 to 5, 2024
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

World Art Dubai is one of the events part of the official Dubai Art Season and it is returning for its ninth edition from May 2 to 5, 2024. In short, if you love art but are on a budget, this is the event for you as all the art here is on sale for an affordable cost. In past festivals, visitors were treated to live art performances, street and graffiti artists showing off what they do best with a drab white wall, workshops, art fashion shows and more. Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but at past festivals, it was Dhs20 per person.

World Art Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, May 2 to 5, 2024 @worldartdubai

Art fans, bookmark this page as we will be sure to update it when we get confirmation on other art festivals taking place in Dubai in 2024. 

Images: Supplied 

