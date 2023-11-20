Saying goodbye to November…

As the last week of November rolls around, we’re hit with the realisation that 2024 will dawn upon us rather soon. As you spend your days and nights processing that wildly exciting fact, here are all the cool things you can do in the capital this week.

Here are 7 fantastic things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, November 20

Check out Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Cartier, Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design

This exhibition is bringing together over 400 works from Louvre Abu Dhabi, partner museums, the Cartier Collection and private collections, to explore over a century of artistic influence.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 16 Nov, 2023, t0 24 Mar, 2024, Tel: (600) 565566, louvreabudhabi.ae

Tuesday, November 21

Chow down on Steak Night at The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar

This sweet deal will offer you a premium Australian steak cut served with an accompaniment and two glasses of house wine or two house beverages for Dhs190. Perfect for that post-work dinner pick-up.

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi, Mon, 5pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 2 307 5552. rotana.com

Cheeky staycation scenes with Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

This desert oasis is offering a generous 20 per cent discount on the resort’s diverse range of exquisite rooms and villas, with room rates starting from Dhs1,350. They’ve got a load of exciting benefits with the offer, exclusively for UAE residents, including a daily breakfast, late checkout, complimentary padel court access, extra 30 minutes on every hour-long spa treatment and more. Time for a quick getaway? We think so.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0) 2 895 8700. anantara.com

Wednesday, November 22

Meet Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz at Ferrari World Yas Island

Just a casual Wednesday, isn’t it? Formula One star and one half of the Ferrari Formula 1 racing team, Carlos Sainz, will be meeting and greeting fans at the Ferrari World Yas Island Fanzone. High-octane thrills guaranteed.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wed, Nov 12, Tel: (600) 511115. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Go big with the the Mother of the Nation Festival This year, the iconic Mother of the Nation festival is coming back bigger than ever, and it kicks off this week. Expect world-class live entertainment, culinary experiences, pop-up stores, and a long list of activities for you and the family to enjoy. Mother of the Nation Festival, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi, Nov 22 to 26. motn.ae, @motnfestival

Thursday, November 23

Laugh out loud with Russell Peters at the Etihad Arena

It seems like Abu Dhabi can’t get enough of Canadian comedy superstar Russell Peters (or he can’t get enough of us), as he is once again returning to the capital in November 2023. The popular comedian is gracing the stage at Etihad Arena on Yas Island for one night only, on Thursday, November 23. Prices for the lower tier start from Dhs165, while on the floor, prices start from Dhs215.

Russell Peters, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday Nov 23, Tel: (600) 511115. etihadarena.ae

Book your slot for a weekend at the Frozen Forest

The 15th edition of Abu Dhabi Art is displaying work from leading and emerging galleries, while featuring a programme including art installations, talks and performances. One such wonder is their exhibition, Frozen Forest, alongside Michelin Star restaurant Nouri, and Chef Ivan Brehm. Through curatorial platform Radicants, Nicolas Bourriaud will present a live exhibition at this dining experience within an exhibition. When you get a second amid all the mid-week madness, grab your tickets to set up a great weekend.

Abu Dhabi Art, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, Nov 23, 24 and 26, 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Book at: nouriada2023@gmail.com

Images: Supplied/Getty