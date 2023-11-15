Of prequels and revisiting old classics…

Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Releasing: November 16

Starring: Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth

The fifth installment in The Hunger Game series and a prequel to The Hunger Games, it is set 64 years before the events of the first film. The plot follows a young Coriolanus Snow and the happenings that lead him to become the tyrannical leader of Panem. It also depicts his relationship with the tribute Lucy Gray Baird during the year of the 10th Hunger Games.

The Good Mother

Releasing: November 16

Starring: Jack Reynor, Hilary Swank, Olivia Cooke

This thrilling watch follows a journalist as she joins forces with the pregnant girlfriend of her estranged son to investigate his murder. Together, they must take on a world of drugs and corruption in the underbelly of a small city.

Spirited Away – Re Release

Releasing: November 16

Starring: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Miyu Irino

Originally released in 2001, this widely loved classic by animation legends Studio Ghibli is back in cinemas. Ten-year-old Chihiro’s family makes a move to the suburbs, where she discovers a magical world of witches and spirits.

May December

Releasing: November 16

Starring: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore,

A married couple are faced with the secrets of their past when an actress arrives into their life to do research for a film about them. It’s been 20 years since their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, but the pressure is still brand new.

