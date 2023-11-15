All the new movies to look forward to this week
Of prequels and revisiting old classics…
Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: November 16
Starring: Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth
The fifth installment in The Hunger Game series and a prequel to The Hunger Games, it is set 64 years before the events of the first film. The plot follows a young Coriolanus Snow and the happenings that lead him to become the tyrannical leader of Panem. It also depicts his relationship with the tribute Lucy Gray Baird during the year of the 10th Hunger Games.
Book here.
The Good Mother
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: November 16
Starring: Jack Reynor, Hilary Swank, Olivia Cooke
This thrilling watch follows a journalist as she joins forces with the pregnant girlfriend of her estranged son to investigate his murder. Together, they must take on a world of drugs and corruption in the underbelly of a small city.
Book here.
Spirited Away – Re Release
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: November 16
Starring: Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Miyu Irino
Originally released in 2001, this widely loved classic by animation legends Studio Ghibli is back in cinemas. Ten-year-old Chihiro’s family makes a move to the suburbs, where she discovers a magical world of witches and spirits.
Book here.
May December
View this post on Instagram
You might also like
Releasing: November 16
Starring: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore,
A married couple are faced with the secrets of their past when an actress arrives into their life to do research for a film about them. It’s been 20 years since their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, but the pressure is still brand new.
Book here.
Images: Socials