Ski Dubai’s unique cinema experience is snow more…

Three years since its first screening in Mall of the Emirates’ Ski Dubai, the Snow Cinema has permanently closed its doors, Ski Dubai confirmed to What’s On.

The brrr-illiant concept, in collaboration with Vox Cinemas and Ski Dubai, opened back in 2020 offering guests a cool cinema experience where they could watch a movie in minus four degrees while sipping on hot chocolate and munching on hot popcorn.

Visitors would receive gloves, socks, boots, jackets, a blanket and rental clothing to keep warm and each seat had its own designated heater.

Although open all year round, the Snow Cinema was especially popular during the festive period, with Christmas movies playing on the big screen at the same time Ski Dubai’s magical Winter Wonderland took place.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? While we may not be chilling in the snow cinema this year, Ski Dubai’s magical winter wonderland returns this year, from December 1 to December 25.

Early bird tickets are on sale now until November 30, after which normal ticket prices will apply.

Packages start from Dhs120 (early bird) and Dhs150 (standard tickets) which includes a meet-and-greet with the man himself, a surprise gift made by Santa’s elves, signature hot chocolate, fleece gloves, and a printed photo.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. skidxb.com

