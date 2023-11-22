Sponsored: Get ready for a weekend filled with classic cars, thrilling races, and non-stop entertainment…

Motor enthusiasts, rev up your engines and step back in time as the third edition of the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival takes over the Dubai Autodrome from December 8 to 10. It’s not just a race; it’s a celebration of classic and historic cars, combined with lifestyle activities, music, and the chance to rub shoulders with motorsport stars.

Tickets are now on sale, giving fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the glamour of bygone eras of racing. Whether you’re a die-hard motorsport fan or just looking for a unique weekend experience, the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival has something for everyone.

Expect to see 100 iconic racing cars taking to the tracks and the opportunity to see contemporary and celebrated drivers in person. Want to get even closer to the action? Get a grid walk ticket and you will be able to get up close to the racers in the pit garages.

Off-track, the paddock will be buzzing with live music and entertainment, ensuring that the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival is not just a sporting event but a festival where you can enjoy the best of classic cars, live music performances, a music festival, food courts featuring global cuisine and more.

For a weekend of motorsport extravagance, the early bird rates offer a discounted entry to all three days of the event if you purchase your tickets before November 24. Don’t miss out on this exclusive offer—grab your Arbab three-day-pass for just Dhs250 instead of Dhs300.

For those who would prefer, day rates are also available from Dhs100. You can get them here: gulf-historic-gp-revival.platinumlist.net

So, mark your calendars, secure your tickets, and get ready for a weekend of motorsport nostalgia and pure entertainment at the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival.

Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai. December 8 to 10. From 8am to 7pm. gulf-historic-gp-revival.platinumlist.net

Images: Provided