Sponsored: You’re invited to embark on Christmas and New Year celebrations with signature Bagatelle style…

Bagatelle is always a good idea. This fun-filled party spot inspired by the South of France is always in the mood to celebrate, so when it comes to the festive season, this luxe and lively restaurant pulls out all the stops.

This year, there’s a trio of celebrations putting the brand’s signature style on the holidays. The lavishly adorned restaurant, decked out in hues of smart navy and sparkling silver, will add endless cheer to Christmas and New Years festivities.

Here are those all-important details.

Christmas brunch

Whether you want to start the celebrations early on December 24 or you plan to party your way through Christmas Day on December 25, there’s a duo of Christmas brunches at Bagatelle. Taking place from 1pm to 4pm, expect to tuck into a curated array of French favourites with a festive twist, while toasting to the silly season and enjoying the lively ambience. Packages start from Dhs390 with soft drinks.

Christmas dinner

Can’t make it to Courchevel this ski season? The fabulously festive resort town is brought to you by Bagatelle Dubai, with an a la carte Christmas dinner designed to transport you straight there on December 25. Inspired by the spirit of the season, savour the finest flavours of this time of year in an ambiance that reflects the magic of Christmas.

New Year’s Eve

For the final celebration of the year, Bagatelle transports you to Paris with a Moulin Rouge themed party to ring in 2024. Promising a night of effervescence and glamour that transports you to the heart of Montmartre, expect captivating performances inspired by the cabaret shows that made the Moulin Rouge so iconic, a specially curated New Year’s Eve menu that oozes decadence, and plenty of bubbles to toast to the new year in style. Minimum spends start from Dhs1,500.

Bagatelle, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 8pm to late. Tel: (0)4 354 5035. bagatelle.com