It’s a stunning sun-drenched spot that brings Grecian vibes to Palm West Beach, and this November Kyma will turn up the heat with a spectacular party on the sand headlined by DJ Pablo Fierro.

Transforming the chic beach club into an alluring party hotspot for one night only on Saturday, November 18, the internationally acclaimed DJ will have guests on their feet all night long.

Known and loved for his fusion of groovy cosmopolitan electronic tunes, Spanish DJ Pablo Fierro has worked alongside industry giants like Black Coffee, Osunlade, and Louie Vega. His signature soul-searing sounds that blur the boundaries of house and jazz-music are the kind of floor-filling sets that turn seaside sundowners into unforgettable evenings that go on late into the night. Latin and Afro-house influences are also laced into his distinct sound, meaning this electric set is sure to have something for everyone.

Doors open from 11am, so use this as your sign to head down early and snap up a sunbed flanking the inviting infinity pool, or the privacy of a plush cabana and top up your tan. Looking to further elevate your daycation? A number of VIP lounges or exclusive areas around the DJ booth are also bookable.

Those all important prices

Sunbeds are priced at Dhs350 per person, non-redeemable, while gazebos start from Dhs4,000 for two (redeemable on food and drink) and cabanas and beach lounges for up to 8 come with a minimum spend of Dhs6,000.

VIP lounges, suitable for up to 8, have a minimum spend of Dhs8,000, and DJ booth bookings come with a minimum spend of Dhs12,000 and can fit up to 8.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Dubai, 11am onwards, November 18. Tel: (0)4 666 5999. kymabeach.ae, @kymabeachdubai