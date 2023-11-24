Sponsored: Get aboard an endless treat train at Dubai’s glamorous Armani/Caffé…

Welcome the advent of wonderful weather in Dubai and sail into the festive season with the all-new Armani/Caffé and its gorgeous menu, that will cater to your appetite whether you are in the mood for a brilliant breakfast, lovely lunch or delicious dinner in the city.

With a luxuriant ambiance and distinct design elements underscoring the property’s charm, the menu at Armani/Caffé is truly one to savour, as an elaborate breakfast spread, afternoon tea and wait for it, a golden cappuccino that you won’t be able to look up from beckon. And on that note, we’re just getting started with the menu.

Breakfast

Begin your day with a spread to savour that includes specials such as the Uova Con Asparagi and Tartufate as well as heartier picks like the Uova Royale, a bagel served with poached eggs, cream cheese, smoked salmon, and avocado. If you prefer decking your breakfast table out with lighter bites such as Croissant Speciali, Cornetto and Torta Del Giorno to name a few, you’re in good hands. Either way, get ready for a flavour explosion on your palate from 10am to 1pm daily, from only Dhs35. If you’re bad with goodbyes, you can take home retail selections such as their honey, jam or chocolate bars in a portion size of your liking.

Afternoon Tea

In the heart of sprawling Dubai Mall lies a wonderful afternoon tea experience from noon to 6pm daily at Dhs195, that lays the table with mouthwatering yet brief bites including the Vitello Tonnato and Tramezzini, as well as the sweet creamy tiramisu and mini cannolo. Notice we said afternoon ‘tea’, so we’ll get into the premium selection of coffees and teas that headline proceedings with the creative Gold Cappuccino, traditional Espresso, floral Chamomile and a whole lot more that will have you tipping the teapot more often than you realise.

Dinner

Whoever said dinner should be the lightest meal of the day might’ve been true, but they obviously haven’t dined at Armani/Caffé. Brace yourself for an exceptional ride through their gastronomic expressway in the company of rich delights from noon onwards, with creamy starters such as the Carpaccio Di Fassona and their Bruschetta. For mains, you’re fed fine fare like the saffron-rich Ossobuco Ala Milanese, the Tagliata Di Manzo with Waygu striploi, as well as an endless selection of pizzas, sandwiches and desserts, all from Dhs85.

Wash it all down with a glamourous range of soft beverages and mocktails like the Armani Spritz, Tropicana and the Pink Lady.

Armani Caffe, Dubai Mall, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 10am to 12am, Fri to Sun 10am to 1am, from Dhs50. @armanicaffe.dubai

