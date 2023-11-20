Tickets are on sale now…

Get ready to sing your Christmas hearts out… From December 20 to December 24, Expo City’s enchanting Carols by Candlelight will bring back fond memories of your Christmas past with carol-singing, live dancers, and Christmas-themed projections on the iconic Al Wasl Plaza.

From 6.30pm, the two-hour show will feature family favourites such as rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, silent night, and jingle bells, as well as a surprise visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Tickets are on sale now from Dhs75 for general admission which includes access to Expo’s Winter City. Children under 12 years old go free.

There are also a number of different packages on offer including the Al Wasl Café package which includes a festive afternoon tea for Dhs225 per person or the Pearl Lounge for a festive dinner with a carving station for Dhs295 per person.

Visitors will be given LED candles as well as a songbook to ensure everyone can sing along. Tickets are on sale on Platinumlist now from Dhs75.

Expo Winter City

The festive extravaganza will make a welcome return to Expo City Dubai from Friday, December 15 to January 14, 2024. Entry into Expo City’s Christmas market is Dhs20 person.

Guests can expect Al Wasl Plaza to be transformed into a magical winter wonderland lined where little ones can meet the real Santa and Mrs. Claus, get a picture with the giant gingerbread men, experience the snow globe, sing along to their favourite Christmas tunes by the toy soldier band, or glide around the rink. There will also be fun fairground games and a letter-to-Santa station.

Expo City Dubai, Al Wasl Plaza. Friday, December 15 to January 14, 2024. Dhs20 entry. Pet-friendly. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Provided