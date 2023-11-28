Sponsored: Sushi fans, assemble…

Celebrating a decade of culinary excellence, SushiArt UAE is marking its milestone anniversary with an exclusive limited-edition box, showcasing brand-new creations to celebrate the last decade of being at the top of the game in casual Japanese dining scene.

Available only until the end of December, this special box is as much about style as it is about substance. The box itself transforms into a stunning table, serving as a centrepiece that enhances any dining setting. A true showstopper, this feature stands as one of the unique selling propositions of the anniversary campaign.

A box of wonders

Inside the box, guests will discover six new and exclusive creations meticulously crafted using the most luxurious ingredients, including toro tuna, truffle, and caviar, sure to please even the most discerning of Dubai palates.

Each bite promises to be a flavourful sensation, with guests enjoying the elaborate flavours and perfect presentation the brand is known and loved for. If you’re yet to check out this premium casual dining experience, SushiArt has built its reputation in the UAE that exemplifies the dedication to high-quality ingredients and an innovative approach to Japanese cuisine.

Throughout the years, the restaurant has earned acclaim for its artful creations, ranging from sushi and sashimi to intricately designed maki rolls and beyond.

This limited-edition box can be ordered for dine-in across all branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well as ordered via the app, the website or their call centre.

SushiArt, available across various locations in the UAE, Dhs369 delivery, Dhs359 dine-in. Tel: 800 220 sushiart.ae

Images: Supplied