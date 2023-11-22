Tap into the dolce far niente state of mind…

Dubai’s dining scene is about to get a whole lot fancier: Cipriani Dolci has become synonymous with decadent mall dining in Dubai, and now, for the first time ever, the luxe Italian dessert shop is set to open its first stand-alone concept in one of Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods, Jumeirah.

While we don’t yet have an official opening date, we do know that the new outpost will be located along Al Wasl Road in Al Safa. The café features plenty of indoor seating as well as an outdoor terrace for alfresco coffee dates.

At Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah, guests will be transported to the Amalfi Coast with an elegant blue and white nautical aesthetic inspired by luxury yachts, polished steel finishes, high gloss wood walls, and stunning glass chandeliers.

A luxurious take on the Italian Pasticceria, guests can expect decadent favourites from torta di cioccolato, ice cream freshly whipped to order, lemon tart, tiramisu and more. A must-try at all Cipriani’s is the vanilla meringue cake, that tastes like a warm hug from Nonna.

But as well as satisfying your sweet tooth, the Cipriani Dolci menu features an array of savoury dishes for a more meaty meal, including homemade ricotta gnocchi, veal Milanese, tasty sandwiches, and a three-tier truffle pizza tower.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, four generations of the Italian Cipriani family have grown a single restaurant opened in 1931 into a renowned hospitality brand all over the world. In the UAE, Cipriani’s upscale Italian restaurants can be found in DIFC in Dubai and Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi. Cipriani Dolci is the more relaxed little sister restaurant to Cipriani’s fine Italian fare, located in The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall.

Stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to know when it’s set to open…

Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, Dubai. Opening soon. Tel:(0)4 347 0003. cipriani.com

Images: Provided