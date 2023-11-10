Math class, but make it fun…

Global megastar and British crooner Ed Sheeran is making his way to Dubai to serenade us all for two exclusive nights as part of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour. All set to perform at The Sevens Stadium on January 19 and 20, the musician will take the stage, with tour guest Calum Scott, to deliver some of his biggest, record-breaking hits, as well as tracks from his new albums, Autumn Variations and ‘-‘(Deluxe), released in 2023.

This stop is part of the Asia and Middle East leg of his smash-hit tour, and will be the first time the singer will be performing in the city since his first concert back in 2017. He will perform in ‘the round’, his signature format featuring a 360-degree central stage, giving the fans a chance to surround the musician and witness his set in an immersive, close-up experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)



Brought to the Emirate by All Things Live Middle East and supported by Dubai Calendar and Coca-Cola Arena, the show at The Sevens Stadium will be the largest open air concert to ever taken place in Dubai.

Fans can expect to hear some of the biggest tracks from his six studio albums, including smash-hit singles from the archives like A Team, Thinking Out Loud, Castle On The Hill, Shape of You, Perfect and Photograph.

Tickets? Tickets.

Tickets are now available to purchase on platinumlist.net and are priced at Dhs495 per ticket. The different categories include the standing tickets on the pitch, with the best view of the 360-degree stage, the East and West unreserved seating in the grandstands and the cushioned reserved seating.

See you there…

Ed Sheeran, The Sevens Stadium, Jan 19 and 20, doors open at 4pm, show starts at 8pm, Dhs495, tickets available at platinumlist.net and edsheerandxb.com

Images: Getty