Sponsored: From delicious turkey takeaways to memorable Thanksgiving dinners…

The festive season is here, and Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel Suites has got a fabulous array of offers to take advantage of, however you like to spend your holiday season. Whether it’s a relaxed roast at The Croft to an elegant Christmas Day Brunch at Observatory Bar & Grill, or you’re looking to take the hassle out of cooking at home, a festive feast for the eyes and palate await.

Here are all the festive happenings at Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites.

Turkey takeaway

However many you’re hosting at Christmas around yours this season, a turkey takeaway is the perfect way to make sure you have a stress-free Christmas. The hotel’s turkey takeaway packages come complete with all the trimmings, from traditional stuffing to delectable sides and gravy.

Nov 24, 2023 to Jan 7, 2024, Dhs749 for 5 to 6, Dhs799 for 8 to 10.

Thanksgiving at The Croft

This fuss-free, British-inspired spot is the perfect place to get together with friends for Thanksgiving. The special menu features an array of holiday classics, including traditional roasted turkey, hearty beef stew, the staple pumpkin pie, and an assortment of other festive favorites.

7pm to 10pm, Nov 24, Dhs199 food only, Dhs349 with house drinks.

Christmas Day brunch at Observatory Bar & Grill

Take Christmas Day brunching to new heights at Observatory Bar & Grill. The big day means a festive feast of all the Christmas classics, paired with stunning views and live entertainment. Tuck into delectable sides, followed by a hearty turkey roast and indulgent desserts to round things out on a sweet note.

1pm to 4pm, Dec 25, Dhs499 soft, Dhs599 house.

Sunday roast at The Croft

Looking to get a little taste of Christmas spirit? Book in and tuck in at The Croft’s hearty Sunday roast, available every Sunday from 12.30pm onwards for Dhs150.

Find out more at Tel: (0)4 319 4000, marriott.com