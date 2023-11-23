Sponsored: Come by The Els Club for a unique family Christmas celebration…

Naughty ones, nice ones, and everyone in between, get ready to welcome the big man in red as Santa Claus is coming to The Els Club in Dubai, and joining him will be all the fun and frolic of the festive season.

With brilliant children’s activities, flavoursome food stations and energising live music, as well as deals on beverages and spirit-raising bouncy castles to prance around on, The Els Club has a wonderful day of family fun and entertainment planned for you and the family as we plunge headlong into the festive season we’ve been waiting all year long for, on December 9 from 3pm to 11pm. And in some of the best news of the season, you can come on over and meet Santa, as you join in all the festive fun completely free of charge, in true Christmas spirit. For just Dhs50, snap a wonderful Christmas memory with Santa himself and freeze your festive moments at Santa’s Grotto. Light a Christmas tree, sing carols and be a part of all the traditional, age-old, family-centric, cheer-inducing fun at The Els Club, as you get ready to wrap the year up and welcome 2024.

Have an adorable four-legged friend you can’t afford to leave at home, or one you can’t find a sitter for? In what we must admit is something we wish we’d come across more often, the event is dog-friendly, which gives ‘fun for the whole family’ whole new meaning.

The Els Club Dubai, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, Saturday December 9, 3pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)425 1000. @the_els_club_dubai

Images: supplied