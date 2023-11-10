Sponsored: Seven days a week…

With terrace season firmly back on the cards now, the beauty of on-trend vibe tribe hang-out, Ninive has been allowed to blossom once again.

The venue was designed by London studio Pirajean Lee, who drew inspiration from desert oases and the enchanting tales of 1001 Arabian Nights. Ninive invites Dubai’s revelers to come and explore the twinkling lights and verdant corners of its lush secret garden surrounds, the glittering embers of its warm Middle Eastern hospitality, and roofless canopy of stars, all set against the dazzling towerscape of Downtown Dubai and DIFC.

Located at the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Ninive sets the tone with a live DJ laying down a rhythmic baseline of chill with oriental melodic house every single night of the week from 8pm.

Refined Dining

And the exquisite dining options match the energy of the aesthetic, with an a la carte dining experience that encourages guests to lose themselves in the colourful souk spice blends of North Africa and the fragrant flavours of the Middle East.

The menu has been curated by Michelin-lauded French chef Gilles Bosquet and includes such highlights as a masterfully authentic maast o khiar; a passionately put together chicken pastilla; a selection of aromatic, soul-enriching tagines; fresh couscous ensembles.

There’s also taktouka (Moroccan roasted peppers dipped in a sauce), manti – a meatball dish from Turkey, a spicy marinated sautéed lamb, and Iraqi tashreeb (braised lamb cooked with spices and lemon).

If this sounds like an evening you want to spend in Dubai make a booking with the team at book@ninive.ae or call on 04 326 66105.

Emirates Towers Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am, minimum spend for a la carte Dhs250 per person. Tel: (0)4 326 66105. ninive.ae. @ninivedubai

Images: Provided