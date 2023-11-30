From fun kids’ clubs to adrenaline-pumping waterparks…

December is officially here which means one thing: it’s the perfect time to take a dip. Gather the tribe and get ready for a fun-filled day at one of Dubai’s top family pool days, from waterparks to free kids’ club access.

Here are fun family pool days in Dubai that the little ones will love:

Al Barari Playground

For an adventure-filled pool day, Al Barari Playground is the ideal spot. Nestled in the serene surroundings of Al Barari, the outdoor playground is open from 8am to 8pm with entry prices starting from Dhs45 for two hours and Dhs72 for four hours. There’s a beach play area where the mini adventurers can build sandcastles, a splash pad with thrilling slides, a toddler oasis with mini slides, and, on dry land, magical treehouses, ziplines, swings, and more.

Al Barari Playground, Al Barari, Dubai. Daily 8am to 8pm. Dhs45 weekdays (two hours), Dhs65 weekends (two hours). albararipark.platinumlist.net / @albarariplayground

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Gather your whole tribe and head to Centara Mirage Beach Resort for a fun-filled pool day exploring the hotel’s water attractions, including a 225-metre-long lazy river, kids’ fun water play area, cliff jumping platforms, waterslides, and more.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Deira Islands, Dubai. Dhs350 for two adults and two children. Tel: (0)4 522 9999. centarahotelsresorts.com

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

For a luxe pool day on the Palm, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray has a stunning 59-metre infinity pool, private beach, and children’s club where the little ones will want to be immediately dropped off at, complete with a mini waterpark, soft play area, climbing walls, and a gaming station.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 6pm. Dhs350 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 453 0000. jumeirah.com

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark

For a relaxing yet adventure-filled pool day Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Resort and Waterpark does not disappoint. As well as the dreamy private beach and six pools, there’s the Jungle Bay Waterpark which features a range of rides and slides, a wave pool, and for the parents a selection of chic cabanas available to relax throughout the day.

Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai. Weekdays Dhs250 for adults and Dhs75 for children fully redeemable. Weekends Dhs300 for adults and Dhs75 for children. Tel: (0)4 399 3333. marriott.com

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Around an hour away from Dubai, Movenpick Al Marjan Island is a great getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. As well as an infinity pool, private beach, spa, and a wild collection of watersports, little ones can take full advantage of the floating waterpark, children’s pool, outdoor play zone, and the Starfish Adventure kid’s club.

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras al Khaimah. Weekdays Dhs150 (Dhs100 redeemable). Weekends Dhs200 (Dhs100 redeemable). Children over three years old Dhs100 (Dhs75 redeemable). movenpick.accor.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

The lagoon-style Arabian Court swimming pool at the Royal Mirage is perfect for families with a fun water slide for a day of enjoyment. Day passes are priced at Dhs250 per person with Dhs100 redeemable and Dhs150 per child with Dhs50 redeemable.

Arabian Court Pool, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina. Dhs 250 (Dhs100 redeemable) per person and Dhs150 for children (Dhs50 redeemable). Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com

Ritz Carlton Dubai

For a luxurious day soaking up the sun, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai in JBR offers weekday and weekend pool passes for adults and children. With three swimming pools, a water slide, and kids’ club, the little ones have plenty to keep busy.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR. Weekdays Dhs250 (Dhs150 redeemable). Weekends Dhs350 (Dhs200 redeemable). Children Dhs75 weekdays and Dhs100 weekends). Tel: (04) 3994000. ritzcarlton.com

Rixos The Palm

Rixos The Palm’s all-inclusive daycation deal includes breakfast and lunch at the all-day buffet, unlimited access to the kids’ club and pool, gym access (if you can pull yourself up from the sunlounger), and unlimited soft and house beverages for Dhs399 on weekdays and Dhs499 on weekends.

Rixos The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Weekdays Dhs399, weekends Dhs499. Tel: (0)4 457 5555. rixos.com

Waldorf Astoria

The serene spot on the Palm features 200-metres of private white sand beach, two swimming pools, an outdoor play area, and a supervised kids’ club. Plus, day pass guests will get one complimentary hour at Coco Kid’s Club, which is priced at Dhs55 per hour thereafter.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Weekdays Dhs275 (Dhs150 redeemable), children Dhs100 (Dhs50 redeemable). Weekends Dhs275 (Dhs150 redeemable), children Dhs150 (Dhs100 redeemable). Tel: (0)4 818 2222.hilton.com

