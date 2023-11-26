Sponsored: The NYE packages are priced at Dhs1,500 for two…

Get ready to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new in the fieriest way possible – at renowned steakhouse, Doors Freestyle Grill in Dubai.

This New Year’s Eve from 6pm onwards, immerse yourself in a celebration that combines exquisite dining and live entertainment with the breathtaking spectacle of Al Seef fireworks.

As the clock ticks towards midnight, picture you and your loved one surrounded by the enchanting beauty of the Dubai Creek, as the night sky lights up with the mesmerizing fireworks display.

Priced at Dhs1,500 for two people, the New Year’s Eve menu, helmed by internationally acclaimed Chef, Kemal Çeylan, will be serving up traditional dishes with a modern twist, and a diverse selection of options and culinary delights.

Click here to view the menu.

The set menu includes the refreshing apple salad, eggplant salad, avocado pizza, sushi, and their delicious corn on the cob. The pièce de résistance is the meat platter with Kaymak ribeye, lamb asado, lamb chops, and grilled prawns.

Whether you’re planning an intimate evening with loved ones or a lively night out with friends, Doors Freestyle Grill provides an elegant setting and a festive atmosphere to welcome the New Year in style.

End the year on a sweet note with a choice of two desserts washed down with Door’s signature mocktails.

Reserve your table

To reserve a spot at this unforgettable NYE experience, email connect@doorsdubai.com or contact (0)4 20 49 299.

Doors Freestyle Grill is located in Al Seef, close to the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and Al Fahidi Fort on the Dubai Creek.

Doors Freestyle Grill, Al Seef, Dubai. December 31, 6pm to midnight. Dhs1,500 for two. Tel:(0)4 20 49 299. doorsdubai.com

Images: Provided