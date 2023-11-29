Venture into the dark…

Everyone’s favourite independent art house cinema is growing, and this brand new outpost invites us to follow the beloved arthouse cinema into the dark as they take us on a journey of discovering the hidden gems of the big screen. Cinema Akil in 25hours is now welcoming cinephiles to enjoy the stories that show us the truth of the world – the reality, the darkness and the escape.

While the very first Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue, the one that put the name on the cultural and creative map of the region, is a full-fledged vintage theatre, the new one is an open-air space, designed as an ode to the perpetual state of construction in Dubai and Cinema Akil’s flagship colour – scaffoldings and a bright, vintage red.

Not just a cinema

The entire area has been set up in the atrium of the 25hours Hotel at One Central – a fitting collaboration given the unconventional nature of hotel. It’s a multi-faceted pavilion divided into 3 sections: the box office/concession area, the open cinema theatre, and a multipurpose space retail and pop-up space.

The ethos of community is strong with this one, hence the multipurpose communal space. You can catch a classic film, a documentary, some bits of history and more at the big screen here. The space will be open daily from 12pm to 10pm and will host complimentary screenings four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays with films commencing between 7.30pm and 8pm.

What’s On at Cinema Akil at 25hours?

As part of the cinema’s ongoing commitment to being the platform where the untold stories of the region are told loud and proud, the Palestinian film Farha will be screened on Wednesday, November 29 at 8pm. As this is a seasonal outpost, the first season will take place from November 2023 to May 2024, with a fresh, diverse and carefully curated programme each month.

You can find the full film schedule for the month of December on the website. Expect to see celebrations of Palestinian pop culture and Black history and empowerment in this stint. Screenings are free of cost, so just bring yourself and a curious mind, and you’re all set.

Cinema Akil in 25hours, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Dubai, Nov 2023 to May 2024, @cinemaakil

Images: Supplied