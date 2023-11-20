Weekday plans, sorted…

It’s a brand new week, and if you want to make it a great one, get out your diary and plan out your things to do in Dubai. From dinner to support Palestine to ladies’ day, a dinner and painting session and more…

Here are 8 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, November 20

Pull up a chair at Roberto’s to support Palestine

Want to do your bit to help Palestine? Roberto’s is hosting a charitable dinner event tonight from 7.30pm to 10.30pm and all the proceeds will be fully donated to Dubai Cares’ Tarahum for Gaza campaign, providing essential aid to those in need. To make your booking, visit this link here. For more information, call the team on 04 386 0066.

Roberto’s, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai; Nov 10; 7.30pm to 10.30pm; Dhs1,000 minimum spend; Tel:(0)4 386 0066. robertosrestaurants.com

Show off your creativity at Tori Tori

Unleash your creativity with ARTfem at Tori Tori at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. The colourful twilight-themed painting experience takes place at 7pm, and you will be able to enjoy two dishes from an extensive menu featuring contemporary Japanese and international plates. It includes wagyu sliders, salmon tartar, potato quina dumplings, hot mezze and more. You will also get three sips from alcohol-free cocktails, non-alcoholic sparkling rose, crafted cocktails, beers, and wines. Everyone is invited, just bring your enthusiasm and all materials will be provided.

Tori Tori, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; Nov 20; 7pm to 10pm; Dhs399 per person; Tel: (800) 323 232; @JumeirahZS

Tuesday, November 21

Head to Drift for a day with the gals

Every Tuesday, gather up the gals and head to Drift Ladies Day. You will be able to plop on a single sun lounger for Dhs75 and enjoy a signature cocktail ‘Le Rosé’ on arrival.

Drift Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai; every Tues; Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Try your luck at a free hot dog at Sausage Saloon

The beloved hotdog brand from South Africa situated is celebrating its 26th birthday, but giving away 26 free hot dogs away for the entire week. You can try your luck to snap one up at Dubai Festival City. But you need to track down the company mascot, Frank who will be going around the mall and giving away those free hotdogs himself. Additionally, there is a buy one get one free offer available until Novembr 26, from 1pm to 7pm.

Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, Dubai; Nov 20 to 26; @sausagesaloon_uae

Wednesday, November 22

Munch on wings to your heart’s content at Belgian Beer Cafe

On Wednesday, it’s all about the wings at Belgian Beer Cafe. For just Dhs99, you can indulge in as many wings as your tummy can handle picking from a range of flavours including BBQ, hot and spicy, garlic, and blue Cheese. This cool lip-smacking deal runs from 6pm to 1am.

Belgian Beer Cafe; Grand Millennium Dubai; Barsha Heights; Barsha; every Wed 6pm to 1am; Dhs99 unlimited wings; Tel: (0)4 423 4100; @belgiancafebarshaheights

Check out an art exhibition at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre

One of many initiatives by Ras Al Khaimah Art, is its year-long programme of events and art exhibitions. At the Sunken Garden at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, you can check out a number of works by Emirati photographers Faisal Al Raes and Nuwair Al Hajeri. For jewelry fans, be sure to visit the private collection of Her Highness Sheikha Hana bint Juma Al Majid. A highlight of the jewellery collection: The Savoy Headpiece and The Daisy Hand Ornament – both part of The Great Gatsby Collection by Tiffany & Co. Additionally, visitors can also check out the exclusive crafted mother-of-pearl designer collection by Emirati designer Mohammed Rashed Al Suwaidi. The collection is inspired by his family’s pearl-diving heritage.

The Sunken Garden, Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai; until Dec 15; @rakart.ae

Thursday, November 23

Celebrate Hard Rock Cafe Dubai's 25th anniversary Celebrating 25 years of existence is always a big milestone, whether you're celebrating a birthday, a job – or in this case Hard Rock Cafe Dubai being open for 25 years. And of course, this super-cool spot is celebrating with a bang with a concert on November 23 featuring the local legend Abri. As part of the collaboration with Abri, limited edition t-shirts designed by Abri himself will be sold. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Al Jalila Foundation. Hard Rock Cafe, Festival City Mall, Festival City, open Sun to Thu 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 232 8900 @hardrockcafedxb

Indulge in a Thursday evening brunch at Coya

Why wait until Saturday when you can brunch on Thursday evening at Coya Dubai? The Clásico Evening Brunch features a menu of tempting Peruvian bites and Coya’s signature dishes. The three-hour session includes free-flowing beverages including its iconic Pisco Sours and classic cocktails.

Clásico Evening Brunch, Coya Dubai, Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2, Dubai; every Thurs 8pm to 11pm; Dhs489 house and Dhs689 premium; Tel: (0)4 316 9600; coyarestaurant.com