Great activities and events to take part in…

Want to do your part to help the people of Palestine? Besides Tarahum for Gaza, there are a number of activities taking place across Dubai for you to partake it knowing that your money is going in to help the people of Gaza.

Here are 5 things to do in Dubai this week that will help support Palestine

Gather for Gaza at Hoe Lee Kow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soul Collective DXB (@soulcollectivedxb)

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Hoe Lee Kow in Dubai Hills, two distinctive Asian dining concepts by Chef Reif Othman will be coming together for a meaningful culinary event on November 20, 2023 at 7pm. The event is part of Soul Collective DXB’s inaugural ‘Gather For Gaza’ event and will showcase a unique sharing-style menu from both restaurants. Tickets for the event are set at Dhs500, Dhs750 and Dhs1,000 and the entire value will be donated to the Little Wings Foundation in collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, providing essential medical aid to children in Gaza.

To book and for additional details, call 04 255 5142 or visit soulcollectivedxb.com

Visit Alserkal Art Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue)

Alserkal Art Week returns from November 20 to 26 packed with all things arts and culture with a focus on Gaza exploration. Creating a space for informed discourse on Palestine, this edition of the much loved collective features exhibits and discussions that will take the audience through the Palestinian past, present and a communal picturisation of a possible future. The flagship exhibition, titled ‘On This Land’, is opening this weekend on Sunday, November 19 at 6pm. On display, will be a number of works from the digital archive of The Palestinian Museum and the Barjeel Art Foundation’s collection. At Cinema Akil you can catch a screening with Palestinian narratives called Farha and Gaza Mon Amour – both of which are based on true events. There will also be performances and workshops taking place throughout the week.

Find the full programme schedule on the Alserkal Avenue website.

Join a fundraiser at Nasab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasab Dubai (@nasabdubai)

From 4pm to 10pm, social club Nasab is hosting a Movement for Gaza fundraiser with a number of wellness focused activities. Some of the activities include yoga, breathwork, ice baths, and more. The event is also open to younger adults, so bring them along for the cause. They can partake in a number of activities or even watch a movie in the children’s cinema. There will also home-grown food and beverage concepts at the venue so you can stay fueled during the event. Ticket prices costs Dhs300 per adult over the age of 12 and all the ticket proceeds will be donated to the Emirates Red Crescent to support their vital humanitarian efforts in Palestine. Do note, each session has a limited capacity so it’s first come first serve basis.

Book your spot here.

Learn the art of warak rolling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haya’s Kitchen مطبخ هيا (@hayasktchn)

Love Arabic vine leaves? Did you know that it’s a⁣⁣⁣⁣ therapeutic release for most people allowing you to zone out as you go through the prepping motions. If it’s something you want to learn, this week at Kave in Alserkal Avenue, you will come together with others to learn how it’s done with Haya’s Kitchen. Not only is it a learning process, but it’s a great time to come together to share hope, love and pride for Palestine. ⁣Post your lesson on warak rolling, you all will then sit down and enjoy a batch of homemade ⁣Koosa and Warak in a communal lunch. ⁣⁣⁣⁣The session runs from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Book your spot here.

⁣⁣⁣⁣Buy a print from Gulf Photo Plus

Gulf Photo Plus is a community of photographers and visual storytellers from across the Arabic-speaking world who has stood strong with the people of Palestine. The photography centre has launched a sale of prints by 15 Palestinian artists, as well as 44 mentees from Arab Documentary Photo Program. All proceeds made from each sale will go towards supporting the artists and their continued work and recovery from the ongoing conflict. Each print costs Dhs495. You can read more details on how this movement by GPP is helping Gaza here

Purchase your favourite print on gulfphotoplus.com