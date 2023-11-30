Sponsored: Ring in 2024 with Arabian folktales and signature Dubai vibrance…

Ninive from RIKAS is all set to lay the festive table for you, as we’re now only weeks away from the onset of the new year.

With a brilliant blend of Middle Eastern and North African hospitality welcoming you to celebrate right here in the heart of Dubai, get ready for an enchanting evening at Ninive, conveniently located at the glamorous Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The celebration, inspired by iconic Middle Eastern tale 1001 Arabian Nights, will take you down memory lane as you soak in an unforgettable dining experience under the stars on New Year’s Eve. This could be your best bet at bidding the ideal farewell to 2023, during its final few hours before the big countdown begins.

While a stunningly special, curated set menu will have you immersing yourself in authentic Middle Eastern spirit for Dhs850, your new year at Ninive is about to be elevated in memorable fashion. Fabulous festive beverage packages await with soft, standard, and premium options available to enjoy from, as you dig in to delicious culinary offerings in a specially presented ambiance to ring in one of the most memorable festive occasions of the year. To fire up the energy and keep it at peak levels all evening long and into the new year, a skilled DJ will also be spinning a playlist of terrific tunes for you to enjoy from.

Come on down to Ninive this New Year’s Eve, so you can give 2024 the festive welcome it deserves.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, December 31 from 8pm, Dhs450 dry, Dhs450 soft (a la carte), Dhs750 standard, Dhs950 premium, Dhs850 sharing menu. Tel: (0)4 326 6105. @ninivedubai

Images: supplied