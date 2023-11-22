Sponsored: Perfect for celebrating a special occasion or simply letting your hair down after a long week…

Earlier this year in June, Asia Asia opened its doors at Pier 7 in Dubai Marina showcasing a dramatic multi-million dirham revamp. Loved by residents and visitors alike for the past seven years, the popular restaurant isn’t done showing off its changes and it has just announced a level-up in its brunch game.

The most-loved Pan-Asian restaurant has introduced an all-new enhanced edition of its internationally acclaimed Spice Route Brunch – which pairs very well with its swanky look.

The four-course set menu will take you on a culinary feast where you can indulge in flavours from the Far East to the Middle East. It will include chef favourites, paired with some delicious sips from cocktails, house beers and spirits.

Just like the restaurant’s new look, your meal will stand out with vibrant pops, and even more vibrant flavours.

Some of the dishes in menu include fresh maki; sashimi or nigiri, shrimp gyoza, seabass tempura, char siu chicken, and beef Yakitori – and this is just to start you off. For mains, more delicious bites await from Szechuan shrimp, black cod, jasmine lamb chops and more.

You can end your experience on a sweet treat with Yuzu cheesecake, pomegranate granita, fruit cracker and matcha foam brûlée.

It will cost you Dhs300 for the soft package, Dhs400 for the house package, Dhs500 for prosecco and Dhs750 for champagne.

For entertainment, expect roaming geishas and tunes spun by the resident DJ making your Saturday at Asia Asia one to remember. And of course, we can’t forget about those breathtaking views of the Dubai Marina to really bring your experience together.

Spice Route brunch, Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai; Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs400 house drinks, Dhs500 prosecco, and Dhs750 champagne; every Sat 2pm to 5pm; Tel: (0)4 423 8301; asia-asia.com

Images: Supplied