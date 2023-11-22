Even Sheikh Mohammed has paid the spot a visit in the past…

The UAE desert pop-ups are back for the winter season. Last year, Hidden was an off-the-grid desert pop-up cafe and was an Insta(nt) hit for its boho-vibes, rope deck chairs, cosy campfires, earthy woven bean bags and rattan sofas covered in plush cushions. The whole area is surrounded by palm trees, offering dappled shade to curl up with a coffee as the sun sets.

The stunning star feature of this Instagrammable desert pop-up is a mirrored installation that reflects the picturesque setting around you – a perfect photo op for all Hidden visitors.

In the early days of its first season, Hidden welcomed a royal visitor, sharing to their Instagram that they were visited by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. So, who knows may pay a visit to Hidden season two.

What might Sheikh Mohammed have dined on? Well, alongside an array of steaming coffees, warming hot chocolates topped with swirls of cream and marshmallows are also found on the neat menu. Sweet treats include iced donuts and brownie bites, all freshly baked for guests to enjoy each day.

Where is Hidden?

If you’re heading towards Al Maha on the Dubai – Al Ain Road, you’ll need to take a right just after the Al Marmoon Heritage Village, and you’ll find it a short drive down that road on the left-hand side.

Handily, they’re already marked on Google Maps, so if you type “Hidden Cafe” into your search, you should be able to get there easily. There’s also a location pin on their Instagram feed, to ensure Hidden isn’t too hard to access.

Hidden welcomes guests for evenings under the stars from 4pm to 1am from Sunday to Thursday and 4pm until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

