Jumeirah is not short of stunning cafés and the latest addition to the neighbourhood, located in the Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, is no exception. BRIX Café is a new concept from The Lab Holding, hospitality masterminds behind award-winning homegrown restaurants including 3Fils, BRIX Desserts, and SLRP Ramen.

Open from November 23, 2023, BRIX Café boasts dreamy views over the Arabian Gulf with an outdoor terrace and homely atmosphere perfect for catching up with friends or a blissful setting to get some work done.

The menu, helmed by renowned pastry chef Carmen Rueda Hernandez, features all-day breakfasts, freshly baked pastries, and desserts. She added, “We’re opening the doors of BRIX Café with a heart full of excitement. We can’t wait to welcome guests to savour the simplicity and warmth in every breakfast, coffee cup, and pastry we produce.”

The breakfast menu, served daily until 4pm, features dishes such as buttery scrambled eggs and avocado on a freshly baked croissant roll, sautéed Brussel sprouts topped with poached egg and oyster mushrooms, asparagus, caramelized onions, parmesan cheese and goat’s cheese, a breakfast sandwich filled with tender beef pastrami, emmental and mustard mayo, plus classic favorites like eggs benedict and avocado toast.

Served from 4pm to 10pm, the afternoon tea menu includes tempting sweet treats like The Rose with vanilla mascarpone with lychee gel, vanilla mousse, rose and berry gel plus a hazelnut crunch and Paris Brest, choux dough filled with hazelnut crunch, salted caramel, hazelnut mousse and toasted hazelnuts. Those with a real sweet tooth, try the tiramisu croissant, you won’t be disappointed…

Wash it all down with specialty coffee, tea, fresh juices, mocktails, shakes, and more.

BRIX Café, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour 1, Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 8am to 10pm. Tel:(0)4 548 4322. @brixcafe.ae

Images: Provided