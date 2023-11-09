Sponsored: Glimpse the future of life on the marina…

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023, brought to you under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has undergone a transformation for the new season. With an all-new identity, the fifth edition of the show will take place from November 9 to 12.

The event is a lifestyle experience in itself, featuring an exclusive opportunity for visitors to explore a fantastic line-up of yachts, sailing boats, house boats, fishing, water sports and marine equipment presented by leading international and local brands and exhibitors.

You can discover and learn about all the latest ways to enjoy all aspects of marine leisure and water sports, even getting out on the water for yourself. There is a wide variety of entertainment, attractions to accompany the serenity and timeless beauty of the city, making the show a true celebration of life on the water.

Purchase your tickets, priced at Dhs60, at adibs.ae and be a part of the unique experience. For an attractive discount, you can recieve buy-one-get-one on Bronze tickets using the promo code: Whatson23.

What does life on the water look like?

The show will be hosting a whole roster of exciting attractions that you can explore. Some of the highlights include the Jaywun Experience, which gives you a chance to visit the most advanced research vessel in the Middle East.

For dining and entertainment, The Galley is the perfect spot. Visit the most popular restaurants and food trucks in the city while the little ones play in a zone exclusively designed for kids. There is also music and other entertainment to look forward to.

If you’re looking to immerse yourself in life on the water, visit the Navigation Hub and select a free ride in one of the motorboats, ribs, abras and other vessels that offer nautical experiences.

The Call of the Ocean Parade fuses innovative lighting techniques, colourful storytelling and technology to perfectly capture the underwater world. Take a deep dive into the world’s most important and beautiful eco-system.

For a realistic viewing of the deep underwater without the actual diving, the Into The Deep VR Experience will put you face to face with that realm. The experience uses stunning visuals to recreate encounters divers spend lifetimes chasing. Think meetings with Great Whites, swimming through caves and coral reefs and exploring shipwrecks.

Other cool attractions include heritage displays, workshops, music by DJs and live performers, delicious bites to indulge in, activities for the little ones and the Flybridge – a unique retreat featuring bubbles, live music, tastings, and bubbles masterclasses.

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023, Adnec Marina, Abu Dhabi, Nov 9 to 12, Thu to Sat, 3pm to 9pm, Sun, 3pm to 8pm, adibs.ae

Images: Supplied