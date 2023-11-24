Sponsored: It’s time for festive cheer…

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is ready to transform the year-end festivities into an enchanting tropical celebration, captivating guests from December 7 with a vibrant summer-themed extravaganza. This December, the resort promises an array of delights for all ages, embracing the spirit of the season in a unique setting.

The festivities kick off with the lighting of a majestic Christmas tree on December 7, where melodic carollers echo through the resort, creating an enchanting ambience. Santa Claus himself will make a grand entrance, igniting the joyous spirit of Christmas.

Guests are treated to a month-long array of festive delights. From a festive retail pop-up at the lobby to the Christmas Turkey Takeaway services. The delicious feast is available for order 48 hours in advance from December 1st to 25th.

Eat, drink and be merry

Dining experiences are nothing short of extraordinary during this season. The Market All Day Eatery are ready to host a Christmas Eve dinner priced from Dhs195 per person.

While Boons Brasserie and Bar present a tantalizing 3-course affair, including succulent beef tenderloin and classic Christmas pudding with packages starting from Dhs299 per person.

The festivities continue on Christmas Day with a sumptuous brunch at Boons featuring live cooking stations and a delightful buffet.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, the resort is gearing up for an unforgettable night. Boons Brasserie and Bar offer a delectable set menu and enticing drink packages.

An Island Theme Party at the main pool area promises live entertainment, delightful buffets, and packages starting from Dhs550 per person.

For a more exclusive experience, Neo Sky Bar offers prime views of the festive fireworks in Ras Al Khaimah, with unlimited house beverages and an adults-only atmosphere.

If festive dining isn’t your scene – the spa offers special treatments like the Pumpkin Spice Bliss and Santa’s Spa Dash.

The little ones are not left out, with the Starfish Adventure Kids Club hosting various activities, including meet-and-greets with Santa and even gingerbread decoration experiences.

Amid lush greenery and glistening waters, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island invites guests to swap out snowmen for sandcastles and hot chocolates for beachside cocktails.

