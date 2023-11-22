One pizza margherita with a side of spicy margarita please…

Fans of the famous homegrown pizza joint, Pitfire, will be able to get a slice and a beer at the new outpost in Dubai very soon… Set to open in January 2024, Pitfire Pizza is bringing its moreish thin-crust pizza and relaxed vibe to the city’s new foodie hotspot, Dubai Hills Business Park.

With the same relaxed vibe, great food, and wallet-friendly prices as the other Pitfire locations, this is set to be the perfect spot for a quick lunch, impromptu date night, family-friendly dinner, and casual catch-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitfire Pizza Dubai (@pitfirepizzabakers)

On the menu, pizzas include the spicy salami primo, thinly sliced bresola and rocket, and black truffle and mushroom. Not forgetting the oh-so-addictive garlic knots, salads, and homemade pasta.

Unique to the Dubai Hills restaurant, guests will be able to wash it all down with a selection of alcoholic beverages including beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as a few new surprises added to the food menu.

Considered by many to be one of the best places to get pizza in Dubai, Pitfire’s success story began in 2014 when husband-and-wife duo, Michele and Bill Johnson, opened the first-ever Pitfire Pizza in The Greens.

9 years later, Pitfire has gained a cult following and has four (soon-to-be five) dine-in locations in Dubai: JLT, Arjan, Mirdif, and Downtown Dubai’s Time Out Market.

It’s known for its Neapolitan-meets-New York-style crust and eclectic toppings; from the Thanksgiving gravy-based pizza with all the traditional trimmings to the humble chicken shawarma-style pizza with baked crispy potatoes and Arabian pickles.

Stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to know when it’s opening its doors.

Pitfire Pizza, Dubai Hills Business Park. Opening January 2024. pitfirepizzabakers.com

Images: Social