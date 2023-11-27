Sponsored: showcasing a brave new world of sustainability and innovation…

The Festival at Masdar City returns for a 2023 session over two thrill-filled weekends this December, inviting guests to glimpse into a world of tomorrow.

Masdar City has already carved out a reputation for itself as being at the razor’s edge of innovation, and this year with the world’s focus squarely on the UAE for COP28 – an event that will attract global thought leaders and heads of state to meet and discuss Climate Change initiatives – the festival provides the perfect platform to show how Masdar City is working towards a more sustainable future for the planet.

The future is free

Taking place on the first two weekends of December, this free-to-visit festival offers a jam-packed schedule of interactive attractions, edutainment workshops, art installations, live entertainment and more, and is open to enquiring minds of all ages. It’s been conceived in partnership with key sponsors TAQA – an Abu Dhabi-based international energy and water company, operating in 11 countries worldwide.

The future is here

On December 3, the future-ready enclave of Masdar City will be hosting a ‘sustainability run’ with Ma’an (the Abu Dhabi-based social impact incubator). The promotion of personal fitness and commitment decreasing individuals’ reliance on private transport is a key part of engineering the communities of tomorrow. If you’d like to find out more about what the next phase of civil society will look like here in the UAE, Ma’an will also have their an engaging, activation-filled pavilion at Masdar City’s Central Park.

The future of transport

Did you know Masdar City has its own Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system? It’s a high-speed autonomous taxi for efficiently ferrying people around with minimal environmental impact. Swing by the Masdar City Visitor Center for more information on how the Masdar City journey fits into the UAE’s wider sustainability vision.

The vehicular wows don’t end there. Head to the Octopus Electric Vehicles zone to explore other innovative companies that are offering sustainable solutions.

Masdar Fetsival, Masdar City, December 1 to 3 and 8 to 10 between 2pm and 10pm. Entrance is free, food, beverages and items from the retail kiosks are chargeable. masdarcity.ae

