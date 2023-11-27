Sponsored: Get ready for the ultimate beach bash…

Zero Gravity knows how to throw a party, but at New Year, they go all out. This year will be no exception with the welcome return of their epic New Year’s Eve festival, complete with a trio of headline acts: Rudimental, Sigala and Nathan Dawe. These renowned DJs will have you dancing all the way into 2024 with mega performances of their biggest hits to ring in the new year right.

As New Year’s Eve conveniently falls on a Sunday, Zero Gravity will welcome guests to warm up for the big night from 11am, so you can soak up the sun at the pool and beach first. To kick off the festive vibes early, there will be DJs and live musicians playing throughout the day, with an unmissable sunset set, and plenty of bars and live cooking stations to fuel up throughout the day.

The party will keep going until 3am, with the beach transforming into a dancefloor so you can party the night away to the sounds of your favourite DJs lighting up the huge festival-like stage. As if that wasn’t enough, you can expect dazzling performances from Zero Gravity’s talented dancers, acrobats, entertainers, and resident floor fillers. Plus, there’s laser shows, glitter stations and face painting to give you that full festival fever.

If you’re going from day to night, there’s changing rooms so you can glam up for the evening ahead, or guests are welcome to head home and change, before returning to the sand for round two.

The line-up

With a DJ set from Rudimental, expect to hear floor-fillers like Feel The Love, Waiting All Night and Lay It All On Me.

Then when Sigala takes to the decks once again this New Year’s Eve, get ready to dance around to tunes such as Sweet Lovin’, Just Got Paid, and Came Here for Love.

Brit DJ Nathan Dawe will also be giving you 21 Reasons to hit the dancefloor, with his energetic set of remixes like Lighter, Cheatin’ and Flowers.

Tickets

Entry tickets for the event start from just Dhs199 for early birds. These are sure to sell out, so be sure to snap yours up. Once early bird tickets are gone, you’ll pay Dhs299 during the second release, or Dhs399 on the door.

If you want to snag yourself a VIP ticket, these start from Dhs999 right now, inclusive of all your food and drink from 8pm to 2am. These tickets come with access to an abundance of live cooking stations and a bottomless buffet, free-flowing drinks, and the incredible festival atmosphere.

Zero Gravity New Years Eve Beach Festival, Zero Gravity Dubai, Sunday December 31, 8pm to 3am, regular tickets from Dhs199, all-inclusive tickets from Dhs999, for VIP tables call Tel: (0)4 399 0009 or (0)55 500 9111. 0-gravity.ae