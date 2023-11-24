Sponsored: Brunch is about to become the business of the elite at the Palace Downtown…

Tuck into your pick of brilliant brunches at Palace Downtown, with Ewaan’s Saturday Flavours brunch and the Traditional Thai Brunch at Thiptara putting out a selection of eats that will have you beating the alarm clock to it, come Saturday morning.

If you decide to sit down at Ewaan, you’re signing up for an endlessly spectacular spread that packs, wait for it, a whole, whopping, 1001 fabulous flavours within their palatial setting. And if you’re wondering what’s in a name, this spot does complete justice to its brand, with the Palace gardens, a a pretty poolside setting and a view that overlooks the tallest building on the planet. Before you go back to looking for Monday motivation, Ewaan makes sure you won’t wrap your weekend up without a super Saturday spectacle.

Ewaan’s outdoor live BBQ station is truly their crown jewel, with a host of regional specialties taking centre stage. Whether it is the flavour-drenched Omani lobster that finds its way to your plate, amazing Arabic classics such as the kofta and fattoush, or the succulent premium ribeye you choose to brunch time muscle to your plate, there’s something for everyone at Ewaan.

Ewaan, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Saturday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: (0)4 428 7961, @palacedowntown

As incredibly irresistible as that sounds, we did say you would be spoiled for choice when it’s brunch time at Palace Downtown. Enter Thiptara’s Thai offering, a culinary voyage to the Far East with captivating flavours that feature in a set menu gourmet feast. Your eyes will be treated as much as your palate is about to, with marvellous views of some of the city’s finest gems such as the Burj Lake, Dubai Fountain and of course, the regal Burj Khalifa. All of this while you down terrific Thai treats such as salads, appetisers, mains and desserts that are coupled with meticulously mixed cocktails for an unforgettable Asian extravaganza.

Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Saturday 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs162 ages 5 to 11 . Tel: (0)4 428 7961, @palacedowntown

