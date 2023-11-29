The brand continues its Dubai domination…

Residents of Tilal Al Ghaf will soon have no reason to leave, as a string of luxe new leisure facilities are being added to the neighbourhood.

Sunset Hospitality, the operators behind show-stopping venues such as Aura Skypool, Drift Beach Club, Sushisamba, Signor Sassi and Mott 32, are set to operate an array of new concepts within Tilal Al Ghaf.

Announced by CEO Antonio Gonzales on LinkedIn, the group will open a stunning beach club, clubhouse, restaurants, spa, and fitness center within the development.

Although opening dates, names and further details were not given at the time of announcement, we’re expecting something similar to the brand’s offering at Jumeirah Islands. Sunset Hospitality operate the popular clubhouse within Jumeirah Islands, where you can find their brands including casual pub Joe’s Backyard, pretty Italian restaurant Isola, and state-of-the-art fitness facility, Raise.

Nestled in the spot behind Dubai Sports City, Tilal Al Ghaf, was developed by Majid Al Futaim to offer resort-style living to its residents, with properties landscaped around beautiful parks, beaches and serene lagoons. And soon, those lucky enough so live in Tilal Al Ghaf’s collection of modern townhouses and super-sized mansions will be able to enjoy the culinary and leisure spoils of a string of new concepts.

The announcement was made as part of Majid Al Futaim’s unveiling of Plagette 32, a luxurious new waterfront community within Tilal Al Ghaf. The next phase of the masterplan will feature 28 townhouse-style club villas and four bungalow-style water bungalows. Dreamy…

Lead image: Tilal Al Ghaf