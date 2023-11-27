Sponsored: Make like Anna Scott at this brilliant brunch…

The all-new, hot-off-the-press London Social Garden Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, is your portal to Notting Hill – a district behest with charm and the soft allure of a lush life. Every Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm, the world of Notting Hill will come alive at a brunch like no other.

Inspired by the area, the space is decked out to resemble the gorgeous gardens and colourful lanes with a pastel palette of hues. The alfresco section is at the centre of it all, a lush sanctuary of greenery and stunning, sweeping views of the Ain Dubai. You can savour the changing weather in this outdoor oasis.

Accompanying this dreamy experience are performances by live musicians, live cooking stations and a variety of beverage stations, where you can design your very own perfect spirits, cocktails, and mocktails. On the entertainment front, a four-piece band and a performer from the North Country will serenade you throughout.

The brunch is also a perfect family-fun option. If you’ve got little ones, you can keep them engaged and entertained at Ritz Kids, where they can have their own fun as you brunch and lunch. You can also participate in live painting sessions and host birthday celebrations.

Prices start at Dhs395 per person for the soft drinks package. The house beverage package is priced at Dhs550 per person, and the bubbly package is priced at Dhs695 per person. Make your reservations at sevenrooms.com.

Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 for soft drinks, Dhs550 for house beverages, Dhs695 for bubbly, ritzcarlton.com

Images: Supplied