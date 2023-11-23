It’s a Grand Prix of performances and concerts in the UAE this weekend…

This weekend in the UAE is building up to be a very busy and spectacular one – for obvious reasons. To begin with we have the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place in the capital but Dubai will also see some amazing performances as well. From rappers to R&B legends and house legends, the UAE is full of incredible concerts and performances this weekend.

Here are the 15 performances and concerts to get hyped for in the UAE this weekend.

Abu Dhabi

Thursday, November 23

Tiesto

He is one of the biggest names in the House genre game – Tiesto will be taking on Yas Island this weekend to kick start the Yasalam F1 After-Race concerts where we can expect a star-studded lineup of some of the best in the industry. If you aren’t familiar with Tiesto you may live under a rock as he is known for hits such as Lay Low, 10:36, and countless other mashups and sets played around the world.

Yasalam After-Race Concert, Etihad Park, Yas Island. yasmarinacircuit.com

Ava Max

She’s Sweet but Psycho, a little bit psycho – an incredible pop sensation, Eva Max will also be a part of the Yasalam F1 After-Race concerts this Thursday. Ava Max is known for hits including Kings and Queens, My Head & My Heart, and Not Your Barbie Girl. As well as countless other tracks.

Yasalam After-Race Concert, Etihad Park, Yas Island. yasmarinacircuit.com

Friday, November 24

Chris Brown

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, we couldn’t be more excited for this concert. Chris Breezy will be headlining the Friday concert for the Yasalam F1 After-Race concert. We can guarantee that the R&B legend Can’t wait to Be With You.

Yasalam After-Race Concert, Etihad Park, Yas Island. yasmarinacircuit.com

Flo Rida

You can find us with apple bottom jeans, boots with the fur, baggy sweatpants and Reboks with the straps at White Abu Dhabi this weekend. Because Flo Rida, yet another legendary name will be hosting a performance in the UAE as part of the F1 Abu Dhabi race weekend.

White, Yas Bay. @whiteabudhabi

Saturday, November 25

Shania Twain

Let’s go girls! The icon Shania Twain is next up on the list of performances at the Yasalam F1 After-Race concerts. The global country pop super star has 30 years of hits, which guarantees that all of your favourite tracks will be sung – that does impress us much.

Yasalam After-Race Concert, Etihad Park, Yas Island. yasmarinacircuit.com

Black Coffee

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to the UAE, having performed in Dubai on many occasions. This weekend, however, the celebrated titan of the house genre will put out lively, electrifying hits in the capital that will exemplify his blend of traditional African beats and ethereal tunes to keep the excitement at peak levels.

White, Yas Bay, tickets from Dhs700. @whiteabudhabi dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday, November 26

Claptone

Claptone will be performing at the Ce La Vi open-air pop-up venue that has stellar views of the F1 race track. His concert will take place on Sunday, November 26 where he will be bringing his enigmatic masked persona and deep house sound to round out the festivities at Ce La Vi for the F1 season. His performance will take place from 9pm and a minimum spend is required. For table bookings contact f1ad@celavi.com. Read more here.

Claptone at Ce La Vi pop-up, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Racetrack, Luna Lounge Yas Conference Center Rooftop, Sunday, November 26, minimum spend for entry. @celavidubai

Foo Fighters

American rockstars the Foo Fighters are set to perform in Abu Dhabi for the very first time. The Best of You hitmakers will close out the shows on Sunday, November 26.

Meek Mill

Closing out the weekend of performances at White Abu Dhabi is none other than American rapper Meek Mill. Meek Mill brings his chart-topping hits and magnetic stage presence to the iconic Yas Island location. Expect a set list of massive tunes like Ima Boss, Dreams and Nightmares and Bugatti on the final race day.

White, Yas Bay, tickets from Dhs300. @whiteabudhabi dubai.platinumlist.net

Dubai

Thursday, November 23

Swae Lee

One-half of the hip-hop duo, Rae Sremmurd – Swae Lee will be performing at Club Blu this weekend. The duo are known for viral tracks such as Black Beetles, No Flex Zone, and No Type. They have worked alongside the likes of Quavo, Pharrell and Nicki Minaj.

Blu Dubai Al Habtoor City, V Hotel. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 bludubai.ae @clubbludubai

Saturday, November 25

Diplo

Another legend in the house genre, forever making moves (and dyeing his hair.) Diplo is next up on the list of performances at the desert escape, Terra Solis this weekend. The Grammy Award-winning DJ is headed for the dunes and guests are encouraged to sink their toes in the sand while listening to tracks like Cold Water, Lean On, and Where Are Ü Now.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Ja Rule

Taking on The Penthouse at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Ja Rule is one of those iconic rap legends that dominated the late 90s and early 2000s. Between You and Me, he is Always On Time, and we can guarantee you will be Mezmerise(d) by his performance this weekend. Alright, we have got Caught Up in the references. Basically, get ready for all his classics and make your way to the Palm.

The Penthouse, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, free entry for ladies, Dhs300 for gents with three drinks. Tel: (0)58 900 4868 @thepenthousedubai

Meek Mill

After his performance in the capital, Meek Mill will be making his way to Soho Garden in Meydan for another performance at Black. If you don’t know who he is, please see the list above for performances in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 26. He will be supported at Black by resident DJ Mister Levier, Shortman and Sam Savage.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand, door policy applies, tables available. @sohogardendxb

DJ Regard

The man behind the massive summer smash Ride It (which has been streamed over 1 billion times to date), will spin the decks at the legacy venue, Barasti Beach. Entry is free and the party will start from 2pm. We’ll see you on the sand.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. @barastibeach

Damian Lazarus

The beach club has only been open for just short of a month and has already brought some incredible names in the house world to Dubai. This weekend is no exception as Damian Lazarus will be performing at Be Beach this Saturday. He is known for his upbeat electronic house music and will have you swaying in the sand.

BeBeach, Dubai Harbour, Nov 4, doors open 5pm. Tel: (0)54 751 1119 @bebeachdxb

