The festive season is season-ing like never before…

Dress up in your desi best and get ready to welcome the Festival of Lights. Diwali in Dubai is a celebration and a half, welcoming everyone to be a part of the colourful festivities. If you’re looking to indulge in some lip-smacking Diwali delicacies (all the Indian sweets) and get stuck into the exciting festivities, here are all the best ways you can celebrate Diwali in Dubai.

Here are 15 spots to visit to celebrate Diwali in Dubai.

Punjab Grill

Michelin-select restaurant Punjab Grill is serving up an exclusive Diwali menu from November 9 to 19 to celebrate the festive season. Starting from Dhs49, the menu features dishes like butter pav bhaji with masala maska bun, fried idli with kundapur paneer bites, makkai saag with missi roti and more. The menu is served all day long.

Punjab Grill, Anantara Hotel, Business Bay, Nov 9 to 19, Dhs49, Tel: (0)50 194 1107, @punjabgrilldubai

The Crossing

This festive season, The Crossing is offering fully customisable, celebratory menus for group bookings until November 12. A set menu featuring signature dishes and Diwali specials comes in a variety of options, from small lunches to 20-course feasts. Choose from Dhs175 per person for an exclusive, customisable experience with the Chef and Sommelier for Dhs450 per person.

The Crossing, The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, until Nov 12, Tel: (0)4 491 9695, @thecrossingdubai

Armani/Amal

Celebrate Diwali in style with Armani/Amal, Armani Hotel’s very own contemporary Indian restaurant. Indulge in a festive set menu available for one day only on November 12, the day of Diwali. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are available, at Dhs399 per person. The three-course meal features dishes like bharwan paneer, archari kumbh, malai cod, crispy chicken bao, paneer methi chaman, berries cheesecake and more.

Armani/Amal, The Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Nov 12, Dhs399, Tel: (0)4 888 3666, @armaniamal

The Restaurant

On Sunday, November 12, The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views will be hosting a Diwali brunch from 6.30pm to 11.30pm. You can sample delicacies like chicken tikka, mutton seekh kebab, khadai paneer, and more. There will also be a live BBQ station and a range of sides to complement your experience. The buffet-style brunch will feature live entertainment, as well. For the soft beverage package it’s Dhs285 per person; for the house beverage and bubbly package, it’s Dhs385 per person.

The Restaurant, Address Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, Nov 12, 6.30pm to 12.30pm, Tel: (0)4 245 8888, @addressfountainviews

Kamat

Celebrations are all about the sweet things, and vegetarian chain Kamat is offering a handcrafted mithai and chocolates collection perfect for festive gifting. The hampers come in four different categories – classic starting at Dhs65 per box, premium starting at Dhs75 per box, choicest starting at Dhs70 per box and assorted.

Kamat, across various branches, kamatshireen.ae

Ladurée

The French patisserie has an all-new Diwali tart, exclusive to the festival. The decadent dessert features a golden cashew base, a cashew financier (a small French almond cake) and a cashew paste. It’s topped off by a Jivara chocolate mousse. The tart is available across all locations at Dhs55 in The Dubai Mall and Dhs52 elsewhere until November 20.

Ladurée, across various locations, until Nov 20, @ladureeuae

Khyber

Celebrate Diwali in Dubai at this award-winning Indian restaurant with an exclusive four-course set menu starting at Dhs175. The menu has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and will be available from November 8 to 12 from 5pm to 11pm.

Khyber, Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Nov 9 to 12, 5pm to 11pm, starting at Dhs175, @khyberdubai

Chutney’s Restaurant

Chutney’s Restaurant is serving up a special Diwali set menu at Dhs150 and Dhs160 for vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, respectively, and is available from Wednesday, November 8, to 12, for lunch and dinner. The menu features signature dishes such as tikona chaat, dal bukhara, murgh nihari, biryani and more. There is also a host of activities including live counters, competitions, raffle draws, Karaoke night, and their signature live ghazal trio.

Chutney’s Restaurant, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai, Nov 8 to 12, 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 11.45pm, Tel: (0)4 336 6000, @chutneysbymovenpick

Rang Mahal

Located in the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, award-winning Rang Mahal is serving an exclusive nine-course set menu only on November 12. After Diwali, the menu will be available daily. There are vegetarian and non-vegetarian variations available for an optional beverage pairing. It’s priced at Dhs375 for the food menu, and Dhs495 withe beverage pairing.

Rang Mahal, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, launching on Nov 12, daily, 6pm to 12am, starts at Dhs375, Tel: (0)4 414 0000, @rangmahaldubai

Aamara

Aamara has an exclusive 10-course Diwali tasting menu, available from November 3 to 16. Priced at Dhs165 per person, the menu features onion focaccia served with zaatar pesto hummus, butterfly prawns accompanied by mohmara chutney and candied walnuts, lamb seek served alongside steamed bao and coleslaw, dulce panna cotta, roasted kataifi, and cream cheese ice cream.

Aamara, VOCO Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Nov 3 to 16, priced at Dhs165, Tel: (0)52 573 5723, @aamara.ae

Varq

Sample a three-course Diwali dining experience at Varq, available from November 10 to 12, between 12pm and 3pm, and 6pm and 11pm. It’s priced at Dhs275 per person.

Varq, Jumeirah, Dubai Nov 10 to 12, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm, priced at Dhs275, Tel: (0)4 275 4444, @varqpalmdubai

Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor

Celebrate Diwali at Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor where a Diwali set menu is available from November 6 to 16. The menu features semolina puchkas, puy lentil chat with avocado and spicy dressing, samosa chaat and more. It is priced at Dhs49 per head.

Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor, Canvas Dubai Hotel, Nov 6 to 16, Dhs49, Tel: (0)4 386 8111, @signaturebysanjeevkapoordxb

Bombay Bungalow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Bungalow (@bombaybungalow)

Modern Indian restaurant Bombay Bungalow is introducing a special menu from November 6 to 13. The exclusively curated menu features dishes like panchpuran mahi tikka, tawa murgh, adraki aloo gobhi and more.

Bombay Bungalow, The Beach Mall, JBR Walk, Nov 6 to 13, 8am to 12pm, Tel: (800) 692 8779, @bombaybungalow

Bombay Borough

Indulge in an exclusive Diwali set menu at Bombay Borough, priced at Dhs225 per person. The limited-time four-course set-menu will be available on November 11 and 12, all day. The menu features dishes like pecorino murukku, froyo papdi chaat, 1,000-layered-potatoes, pulled jackfruit kofta and more.

Bombay Borough, DIFC, Dubai, Nov 11 and 12, all day, Dhs225 without dessert, Tel: (0) 54 995 8296, @bombayborough_uae

Shamiana

Indulge in a special Diwali brunch by Shamiana at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Taking place on November 11 and 12 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, the brunch will feature a selection of kebabs, Amritsari chole with kulcha, makhana mutter malai and kadi pakodi with biryani all served alongside a selection of breads from the tandoor, and more. Priced at Dhs185 per person.

Shamiana, Taj Jumeriah Lakes Towers, Nov 11 and 12, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs185, Tel: (0) 4 574 1111, @taj.jlt

Images: Supplied