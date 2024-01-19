Namaste and welcome…

To the Indian fusion food scene of Dubai, where there is no dearth of options. Indian food in Dubai is a myriad of flavours, both authentic and influenced by the international. From the North to the South and the East to the West, it’s a culinary journey indeed. If you’re looking for a spot to go all out for an Indian lunch or dinner, this list is perfect for you.

Here are 15 India fusion restaurants in Dubai for you to try

Farzi Cafe

This chic, quirky cafe is a reinvention of what Indian food means. Fresh, young and fun, the bistro-style eatery serves up gourmet dishes like dal chawal arancini, chilli paneer bao, burrah lamb chops and rasmalai tres leches. Farzi Cafe has outlets in City Walk and Mall of the Emirates. The cafe has even welcomed HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to dine on more than one occasion.

@farzidubai

Indego by Vineet

Indego by Vineet, brought to you by chef extraordinaire Vineet Bhatia, is a star on the Michelin-recommended list, so you know it’s certified fine dining. A fusion of the modern and the traditional, the restaurant offers dishes like burrata pakoda, almond chicken, lemongrass chilli coconut prawns and chocomosa.

@indegobyvineet

Trèsind

A flagship of modernist Indian cuisine, Trèsind has long been considered the home of innovative Indian food. It’s featured in the Michelin Guide and takes the flavours of the subcontinent to add a whole new imagination to it. Sample dishes like the modernist chaat trolley, truffle seekh kabab, brisket naan and imarti waffle.

@tresinddubai

Mint Leaf of London Dubai

It’s in the name. All the way from London, this fine dining restaurant’s Dubai outpost is just as exquisite as you’d expect. It serves elevated Indian fare, bearing a modern twist with something for everyone. The menu features dishes like fig and yam kebab with strawberry chutney, pan-seared cod with raw mango curry and pista profiteroles with cardamom rabdi.

@mintleafdxb

Asha’s

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle’s culinary venture has made quite the name as one of the more premiere Indian dining locations in the city. It takes inspiration from her colourful life and times as one of India’s film industry’s most prolific and well-loved voices. The award-winning chain offers choices like vada pav sliders, shahi paneer biryani and banana chilli raita.

@ashasmiddleeast

The Crossing

The Crossing is a fine dining spot that takes the hidden gems of the Rajput kitchens and puts them at the forefront. The traditional fare compliments the offbeat, and international influences are celebrated. The menu features kalimpong dumpling, gunpowder prawns and lahori wagyu chapli kabab.

@thecrossingdubai

Indya by Vineet

Chef Vineet Bhatia’s second Dubai offering bears the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand Award and serves an experimental menu of dishes. Classical styles of cooking and new ingredients make the perfect pairing to give us quinoa dahi magnum with Chowpatty bhaji, Kerala fried chicken and chocolate peanut halwa with kaju kati kulfi, caramelized peanuts and cocoa dust.

@indyadubai

Bombay Brasserie

This spot has much to offer – a live kitchen, a botanical bar and a mix of classic and contemporary Indian food. The Taj Hotel’s designer kitchen serves up dishes like tawa scallops, malai broccoli, chilgoza falli and khajoor anjeer halwa.

@bombaybrasseriedubai

Hitchki

Hitchki is a Bollywood-themed, retro-inspired dining experience that gives each dish a quirky, contemporary spin. Yellow lights, colourful interiors and eclectic decor add to the charm. Tuck into dishes like butter chicken bao, crispy okra and chocolate fondue.

@hitchkidubai

Carnival by Trèsind

The brainchild of the renowned Trèsind restaurant, Carnival is a celebration of modern Indian cuisine. Certified by the Michelin 2023 guide, it serves up dishes like kaala khatta burrata, kohlrabi taco, saag florentine and carnival chaat. It’s one you have to try at least once and tick off your culinary must-try list.

@carnivalbytresind

Masti

Another award-winning Michelin Guide entrant, Masti is all about having fun. Fusing the modern and the traditional, the classic with the contemporary, the spot brings out an all-new India through food. Dishes like tangy cassava chat, dosa waffles in different flavours and saag paneer lasagne can be found on the eclectic menu.

@mastidubai

Little Miss India

Michelin Guide 2022 selected Little Miss India is a full entertainment experience. The restaurant has a ‘mistress of the mansion’, known as Mohini Singh, who will take you through the culinary journey, through her eyes. The menu features options like phirnee brulée, amchoori bhindi and bhatti smoked lamp chops.

@littlemissindiarestaurant

Bombay Borough

Bombay Borough is sleek and chic, but very much Indian. It represents modern India, in style and in food. The interiors are inspired by a fusion of the modern French and British-era old bungalows of India. Dishes like citrus rasam, avocado and anaar pakwan crisp, grilled lamp chops and Anglo-Indian bread pudding can be found on the menu.

@bombayborough_uae

Rohini

Everyone, welcome to Dubai’s ever-growing, infinitely-expanding dining scene, Rohini by Little Miss India. Sister brand to Little Miss India in Fairmont The Palm, Rohini is all about putting a new spin on Indian culinary culture. You can expect to find a fresh approach to the cuisine and its most widely loved delicacies at this spot nestled in Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers in Cluster A.

@rohinibylmi

Revelry

Revelry is an Indian tapas bar brought to you by Passion F&B – the same creative team behind Tresind Studio and Avatara. And Revelry is gearing up to provide the same lip-smacking food and sips. On the bar menu, you can expect delicious tapas offering bite-sized flavours from India’s diverse regions, all busting with flavour. Dishes include Chettinad chicken leg, crab pakora, chicken bhurjee, chilli kadhi and much more. And of course, there are sweet desserts to help you cool off that palate.

Images: Supplied