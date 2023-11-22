Sponsored: As if we needed more reason to bliss out on the day beds at White Beach…

Ladies, pack your beach bag, put on your SPF, and prepare for one of Dubai’s most luxe beach days. Reopen for the season, bigger and better than ever, Atlantis The Palm’s White Beach has just launched a dreamy new ladies’ day deal, Daydreamers.

Every Tuesday from 12pm to 4pm, ladies can enjoy a sun-soaked escape for just Dhs200 inclusive of unlimited selected drinks, pool and beach access, as well as a special discounted bites menu. Gents can also join in the fun with the regular price of Dhs200 for entry.

The iconic Atlantis, The Palm venue has reemerged with a splash, unveiling a new and improved outdoor dining experience that’s double the size as before. As you dine at the brand new beachfront restaurant, be prepared to be captivated by White Beach’s signature bohemian-chic aesthetic, complemented by a Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Dive into Chef Ibrahim’s delicious Mediterranean-inspired dishes, think cauliflower and truffle arancini, sautéed gambas tava, yellowfin tuna tartare, and salmon crudo alongside signature White Beach cocktails such as yellow diamond, zakuro, and costa del razz.

With over 300-metres of ocean views, White Beach is home to two luxurious pools with flying beds in both pools for those sunbathers wanting to make a splash, six cabanas with private pools and secluded lounge space, and two large cabanas designed to accommodate up to 20 guests for big groups.

So, whether you’re catching up with friends, celebrating a special occasion, or just treating yourself, White Beach at Atlantis The Palm is the ultimate destination for sun, sea, and fabulous vibes.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays from 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs200. Regular prices Dhs200 Mon to Thurs, Dhs250 Fri to Sun. Tel:(0)4 426 0700. atlantis.com

Images: Supplied