Dubai will soon be home to its first Dorchester hotel from the group that operates The Dorchester in London, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Plaza Athénée in Paris, and the exclusive residences One at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The hotel is set to open from February 2024, with room rates starting from Dhs3,900 per night.

The Lana will, of course, be a foodie playground with eight new concepts including a rooftop restaurant, a beautiful patisserie, a modern Mediterranean restaurant, and a destination dining concept serving Basque cuisine.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants opening inside the Lana by Dorchester:

Jara by Martín Berasategui

Michelin-lauded Spanish chef Martín Berasategui is bringing a taste of Spain to Dubai with his first restaurant in the Middle East, Jara. Located on the 18th floor, guests can expect a bold menu showcasing the finest Basque recipes curated by Martín himself, authentic Spanish pintxos, and cocktails at Jara Bar.

Riviera by Jean Imbert

Also marking his Middle East debut, acclaimed French chef Jean Imbert is adding to his culinary adventures with the Dorchester Collection, opening Riviera by Jean Imbert on the fourth floor of the Dubai hotel. Giving guests a taste of the Mediterranean, Riviera serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a breezy setting with Jean’s creative energy shining through.

High Society

Up on the rooftop, another concept by chef Jean Imbert, High Society, will serve only hotel guests by the poolside by day and open up to the public by night. With the UAE’s largest champagne selection, stunning views over Burj Khalifa, and an energetic vibe, this is set to be an unmissable experience.

Bonbon Café by Angelo Musa

Widely celebrated as the world’s best pastry chef, Angelo Musa is opening a Parisian-style pâtisserie at The Lana. At Bonbon Café, guests can get their fix of freshly baked treats including viennoiseries, a range of chocolate bonbons and ice cream, as well as sandwiches, salads, and a range of bespoke cakes.

There’s more… The Gallery, a stunning British afternoon tea concept; Veranda, an open-air garden bar; and Bitter Honey, an intimate lobby cocktail bar will open on the second floor of the hotel as well as a secret cigar lounge, Txakolina, on the 18th floor serving up top-notch spirits and vibes.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection Business Bay, Dubai. Opening February 2024. dorchestercollection.com

