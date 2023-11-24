Sponsored: A great place to bond over a Saturday meal…

On the lookout for a different style of brunching here in Dubai? Head to Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park for The Market Brunch at Bubbles Pool Deck Garden.

Your experience includes a picnic basket, and your dining experience takes place outdoors in a garden where you will dine on low tables while you sit on cushions. You can also opt for benches so you are more comfortable.

And it’s not just for the adults. Little ones under the age of 12 can also come along and dine for free and even jump in the pool.

Spread out across the garden are a number of family-favourite dishes, smoked sausages, healthy sandwiches, salads, sushi, sliders with fries, live BBQ and grills, smoked ribs and briskets, and more.

There are also juices and smoothies besides house and premium drinks.

For the little ones

There’s plenty in the kids’ section including a number of their favourites from cotton candy to popcorn, milkshakes, and more.

But it’s not just the food that will bring a smile to the little ones’ faces. There are a number of family-friendly games, activities, and entertainment.

Don’t want to leave? Adults can head over to McGettigan’s and enjoy happy hour where they can get drinks for a starting price of just Dhs29. Still feeling peckish? you can get a 20 per cent discount on the food menu.

For bookings, head to this link here, or for more information, call the team on 04 567 1400, 052 429 4894 or email restaurants.hidsp@ihg.com

The Market Brunch, Bubbles Pool Deck Garden, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South, Dubai, soft Dhs199; house Dhs299 and premium Dhs399, children dine for free, Tel: (0)4 567 1400. ihg.com

