From a la carte options to the big buffet bonanzas…

Nothing says Dubai brunch quite like being sat on a terrace enjoying the ultimate al fresco vibes.

Here’s a guide to Dubai’s best outdoor brunches…

Saturday

Akira Back

A firm favourite on the brunch social calendar, Candypants’ Akira Back Saturday party promises Japanese cuisine with Korean and international influence and spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah, paired with an unbeatable cocktail experience and that chaotic high energy that only the Candypants masters can create. Join the masses and head onto SoBe for the after-party.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs425 for soft drinks to Dhs799 for Champagne (in main dining). Tel: (0)4 245 5533. @akirabackdubai

Attiko

The hip rooftop terrace at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi hosts Sky brunch every Saturday, a pan-Asian sharing-style set menu with dishes such as shrimp tempura, tuna carpaccio, wagyu sliders and Chilean sea bass, as Dubai-based singer, Lexie performs alongside dancers and other musicians.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs296 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs545 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Bar Du Port

Bar Du Port is bringing in a strong brunch crowd. This outdoor brunch takes place from 1pm to 5pm on Saturdays, and at Dhs360 for the house drinks package, it’s reasonably priced compared to some other Dubai brunches. Menu highlights include chicken pops with truffle sauce, marinated shrimp skewers, basil pesto risotto and Australian beef tenderloin. Listen to the DJ’s tunes as you gaze out across impressive yachts docked at the harbour.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs290 soft, Dhs360 house, Dhs490 premium, Dhs720 premium and inclusive of champagne. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

This Saturday evening brunch serves up Asian-fusion cuisine, free-flowing drinks, breath-taking views of the Marina and JBR skyline and live entertainment.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sat 7pm to 11pm, Dhs365 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs545 premium drinks. Tel: (0)4 230 0000. @barflydubai

Basko

A new Libre Brunch takes place every Saturday and features Basko’s brilliant Cuban band performing live. Brunch, meanwhile, features a range of Med-inspired dishes such as crispy tuna tartine, and saffron cecina spaghetti.

ME Dubai, The Opus By Omniyat, Business Bay, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs330 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 582 4242. @baskodubai

Brasserie 2.0

Brasserie 2.0 is one of the best spots for an alfresco Saturday brunch when you’re looking to be spoiled for choice. With a stunning outdoor setting overlooking the lush greens and palm trees of Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa’s grounds, you’ll enjoy Mediterranean-inspired rose spritzers and aperitifs with some delicious dishes from 10 live cooking stations.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa, Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs650 house, Dhs850 premium. Tel: (0)4 316 5550. brasserie2point0.com

Bubbalicious

One of the city’s most popular brunches, Bubbalicious is consistently filled with Dubai dwellers looking for a fun afternoon of feasting and partying in the sun. Families can get their kicks too, with a children’s corner inside plus an outdoor area, as well as a kids’ menu. There’s something for everyone, with five-star dishes, live music and plenty to keep little ones busy. It’s hosted at Mina’s Kitchen which is the perfect relaxed environment to brunch with the family.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 prosecco, Dhs695 champagne. Tel: (04) 511 7373. westinminaseyahi.com

Café Nikki

Welcome to an elevated family-friendly buffet brunch with live sax entertainment, where guests indulge in seafood platters, crisp salads, a selection of sushi rolls, meats and fish served sharing-style. Complimentary pool and beach access is also included.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs500 house, Dhs700 sparkling, Dhs175 children under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6290. @nikkibeachdubai

CÉ LA VI

Designed by award winning Chef Howard Ko, CÉ LA VI’s epic set menu offers a fantastic feast while you soak up stunning views of the Dubai skyline. The magnificent Burj Khalifa adds to the picturesque setting, where revellers enjoy music courtesy of the resident DJ and live entertainment. Easily one of the most popular options in town.

Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft drinks, Dhs490 house drinks, Dhs690 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 5826111. @celavidubai

Fi’lia

Fi’lia hosts a lively Mediterranean brunch every Saturday afternoon, with favourites such as stracciatella, fried zucchini, short ribs and truffle pizza each making a special tableside appearance. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs499 premium, Dhs599 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 607 0737. @filiadubai

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

This backyard grill at the Radisson Blu has launched the Deep South Social on Saturdays featuring American cuisine with a southern vibe and live entertainment. Think barbecue bites, small plates and seafood licked by fire.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay, Sat, noon to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs105 children. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)56 404 4169. @radissonbludubaiwaterfront

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Lovers of international brunch fare will find the Vintage Brunch the perfect start to any weekend. Expect an elegant culinary feast with sumptuous delicacies from across the globe. The brunch menu includes an unlimited eclectic mix of international cuisines, all served from live cooking stations, from European and Asian flavours to mouth-watering smoker and grill stations.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs650 sparkling, Dhs325 children. Tel: (800) 323 232. @jumeirahalqasr

La Mezcaleria

Beachside brunching at La Mezcaleria’s JBR location means free-flowing drinks alongside a range of dishes including California rolls, beef sliders, salmon tacos, chicken or cheese quesadillas, tenderloin, grilled chicken, sea bass, Nutella cheesecake and tiramisu.

Pavilion, The Beach, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs330 wine and beer, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs490 premium drinks. Tel: (0)50 423 4044. @lamezcaleriajbr

The London Project

It’s all about the Notting Hill Carnival vibes at The London Project’s colourful Saturday brunch. Dance along to Afro Beats and Carnival Classics with Samba performers, steel drummers and a sultry saxophonist as you and your pals enjoy cocktails and food inspired by London’s eclectic food scene. Highlights include cheesy arancini, lamb ribs, tender striploin and for dessert a line-up of profiteroles, chocolate mousse and cheesecake.

Bluewaters Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs550 premium. Tel: (054) 306 1822. @thelondonprojectdubai

Lucia’s

Located in Address Sky View, this swoon-worthy Med-inspired paradise boasts a dreamy Capri aesthetic, a gorgeous terrace offering unobstructed Burj Khalifa views, and an unparalleled party vibe. At the Caprese Brunch, expect a myriad of mouth-watering Italian dishes with sharing starters, including trio di crudo, burrata, insalata di mare, fritto calamari, and parmigiana di melanzane. Pietro the guitarist and resident DJ provide the charm.

Address Sky View Downtown, Sat 1.30pm to 5pm, Dhs385 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Maiden Shanghai

Brunch at Five Palm Jumeirah is a loud, proud Saturday extravaganza. Head to Naughty Noodles Brunch by Secret Parties from 1pm onwards and enjoy unlimited gourmet Chinese food and specially crafted cocktails with fabulous roving live entertainment and a live DJ set. Join in the fun at the after-brunch party from 4pm and take advantage of three drinks for Dhs120 offer – it is the weekend after all.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs500 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @maidenshanghaidubai

Mina Brasserie

Celeb chef Michael Mina has levelled up brunch at Mina Brasserie this season with the all new Urban Chic Brunch. Starters – designed to be shared amongst the table – include a decadent seafood tower, creamy and indulgent truffle gratinée, and steak tartare. From there, guests choose a main: crab spaghetti, Mina’s signature steak, burger, or roasted sea bass, all served with sides. Then it’s chocolate soufflé, Basque cheesecake, sorbets and ice-cream or chef’s irresistible banana tarte tatin. Look out for the gin & tonic trolley.

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs520 house, Dhs720 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai

Ongaku

Walk through the secret back entrance at Clap DIFC and you’ll stumble into Ongaku, an exciting nightlife venue that on Saturday afternoons channels hedonistic Tokyo vibes courtesy of cosplay artists and live entertainment. Food wise there’s a show-stopping display of sushi, signature rolls and sashimi, a prawn cocktail tower, and a dedicated oyster and ceviche section. Main courses feature the usual suspects, wrapping up with a decadent Japanese-style dessert platter.

Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs650 sake and Champagne. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @ongakubyclap

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Experience London’s rich diversity as The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s award-winning brunch London Social brings the capital’s unique food scene to Dubai. Discover the spices of Banglatown and Little Beirut, the vibrant stalls of little Italy, Asian delights found in Soho as well as British classics all in one glorious restaurant. Enjoy family-style starters while mains are made to order from live cooking stations. London’s favorite dishes will be complemented with Britain’s favorite cocktails, spirits and craft hops, along with live entertainment, and lovely jubbly British paraphernalia.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs650 with Champagne, half price for children six to 12 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. @londonsocialdubai

Rockfish

Jumeirah Al Naseem’s seafood spot Rockfish loves to party on Saturdays. Head here with your friends for live entertainment, close up views of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and a top seafood-heavy brunch.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sat 1pm to 3.30pm, Dhs495 soft drinks, Dhs595 house drinks, Dhs795 Champagne. Tel: (800) 323 232. @rockfishdubai

Suq

Suq, the gorgeous all-day dining spot at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, makes a triumphant return to the city’s brunching scene this season. You’ll find everything from artfully crafted sushi and pasta symphonies to oceanic treasures and pastry delights from the one and only Chef Nicolas Lambert.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs455 soft, Dhs615 house, Dhs775 sparkling, Dhs225 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 270 7803. @fsdubai

Tesoro & Treehouse

Party brunches in Dubai are quintessential to the experience and luckily this party brunch just happens to take place outdoors too. The Treehouse Rooftop at the Taj brunch is hosted by the popular events planners Secret Parties, which almost guarantees a good time. With entertainment galore, flowing drinks and a set menu with a wonderland twist, mark your calendars and get ready for an incredible time.

Tesoro and Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs545 sparkling. secret-parties.com

Thiptara

An unparalleled view of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains, Thiptara has been the city’s go-to elegant Thai restaurant for years. Why not sample the best bits at brunch with an array of salads, appetisers, main courses, and desserts all on offer?

Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs162 children five to 11 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. @thiptaradubai

Torno Subito

The one Michelin-starred Italian in W Dubai – The Palm presents a refiend and relaxed brunch experience with its new Sabato in Riviera brunch every Saturday. Expect more unusual Italian dishes and unlimited drinks.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 sparkling, Dhs725 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 245 5900. @tornosubitodubai

Tasca

This outstanding Portuguese restaurant in the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai pairs live music, and a stunning sea view with delightful weekend brunch. There’s seafood especially flown in from the Atlantic, a range of select dishes handpicked from the José Avillez’s celebrated Lisbon-based restaurants and of course homemade pastel de natas to finish.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Traiteur

If there was any brunch to set the standard for big buffet bonanza’s in Dubai it’s the legendary Traiteur Brunch. An extravagant feast of live cooking stations galore set out over one of the chicest settings on the waterfront of Park Hyatt Dubai, this alfresco culinary voyage is a Dubai institution. Pile your plate with fresh seafood, oysters, grilled meats and fresh salads, while sipping on a selection of cocktails and enjoying the sounds of live music. To finish, check out Traiteur’s jaw-dropping selection of intricate desserts and don’t miss the cheese room.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs825 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Zero Gravity

The pool brunches at Zero Gravity are legendary, with their Tropical brunch pulling in a massive crowd every single Saturday. The Salut! Friday offering generates nearly the same these days so whichever you choose, you’re in for some awesome poolside partying with unlimited food and drink. The demand is so intense, there is even a Sunday brunch, Supernatural Brunch dives into five hours of unlimited drinks every Sunday. It’s a definite Dubai must-do.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai Marina, Salut! Brunch, 1pm to 5pm Fridays, Dhs249 girls, Dhs299 guys, Tropical Brunch, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays, Dhs349, Dhs399 guys, Supernatural Brunch, 12pm to 5pm, Sundays Dhs249 girls, Dhs299 guys. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Sunday

Al Nafoorah

Take a trip to the heart of Lebanon every Sunday with the brand-new Cedar Brunch by Al Nafoorah. Located in the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr, invites guests to savour a truly nostalgic brunch experience headlined by Head Chef Ali Fouad’s all-time favourite mezze, as well as mixed grill and kunafa among other delicacies. Lebanese music and drinks, including jugs of Arak, round out the special brunch offering.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs175 children five to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @alnafoorahdubai

Alici

Bringing a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Bluewaters is an acclaimed Italian restaurant, Alici. You can enjoy this pretty restaurant’s Southern Italian feast every Saturday and Sunday, with packages from 1pm to 4pm available. On the menu, expect a selection of tasty crudo, antipasti, mains and desserts, all washed down with free-flowing drinks and beautiful sea views.

Alici, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, Sat and Sun, 3 hours between 1pm and 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 premium Italian sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Bla Bla

A far cry from your standard Sunday lunch, Bla Bla does Sunday Brunch by the pool, where you can enjoy a selection of dishes and unlimited house drinks, all while taking a refreshing dip in Bla Bla’s central beachside pool. Beats comes courtesy of a DJ and percussionist who keeps the party going all afternoon.

The Beach, JBR, Sun noon to 3pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Bussola

Enjoy a delightful foray of the chef’s specials with Italian house drinks, overlooking the Westin’s idyllic beach at this long-standing Italian. In alfresco season, few places are better than the split-level terrace, where tables enjoy lovely views of the beach.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired Koko Bay has a lovely Sunday brunch that offers four-hour package of unlimited drinks, a tasty menu of flavours from the Far East, and a sun bed or private cabana to soak up the sun. A sharing menu is served up alongside a live DJ set, live music artists and lots of sunshine.

Palm West Beach, Sun, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Myrra

On the beachfront at Club Vista Mare, it’s a family-friendly affair at Myrra’s Sunday brunch. Dine alfresco on the terrace by the sea or book a table in the colourful restaurant and enjoy sharing plates of Greek and Spanish signature dishes.

Club Vista Mare, Sun, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs395 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant

Surf Club

Get ready for a relaxing and sophisticated Sunday, spend on the decks or at the beach. Sink your toes into the sand and enjoy free-flowing drinks, the creamiest of pastas and the freshest of sushi. The Surfs Up brunch will have you wishing you experienced the ultimate outdoor brunch in Dubai sooner. No Surf Club event is complete without electronic beats and an after-party that awaits your attendance.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sun 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs95 house drinks, Dhs695 prosecco. Tel: (0)4 589 5444, @surfclubdubai

Zero Gravity

Top up your tan at the pool and beach before diving into five hours of unlimited food and beverages from noon to 5pm at Zero Gravity’s Supernatural Brunch. The international buffet includes live cooking stations and pop-up bars overflowing with choice as a commercial house soundtrack takes you through to sunset.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Sun 1pm to 5pm Dhs299 for ladies, Dhs349 for gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Images: Supplied and social