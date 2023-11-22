The culinary master behind Madrid’s famed DiverXO will bring his experimental cuisine to Dubai in February 2024…

Chef Dabiz Muñoz, known for his avant-garde and experimental approach to cuisine, has been recognised as the Best Chef in the World 2023 by Best Chef Awards. The recipient of this prestigious award three years in a row, the innovative culinary master is set to open a restaurant in Dubai early next year.

The man behind three Michelin Star DiverXO in Madrid will open StreetXO in One&Only Za’abeel in February 2024. In an informal and relaxed setting, expect haute cuisines with a dynamic edge, inspired by street food from all over the world.

“It’s very unique, very powerful cuisine full of flavour,” explains chef Dabiz. “Dubai is a very open minded city for food, which makes it the perfect time for us to be here. I want to be part of every culinary destination worldwide,” he adds.

StreetXO Dubai will be the second StreetXO in the world, joining the original in Madrid, which describes itself as an ‘outright street festival, where the most extreme emotions are experienced and an ever disruptive, avant-garde and risky cuisine is sampled.’

The DNA of the Dubai iteration will be ‘exactly the same’ as the one in Madrid, Chef Dabiz tells us. “But we also want to make something special for this city. So we are going to make at least 50 per cent of the same menu as Madrid, but the rest is going to be either a little different, or completely new,” he adds excitedly.

“StreetXO is about the vibe, about what it means to be eating on the street. Whether you’re in Bangkok, New York, Madrid, Singapore, StreetXO brings them all together in one place, in a creative way with fine dining techniques,” the chef tells us. “I like to say that at StreetXO, more is more.”

To match the experimental menu, avant garde promise to create a space that will feel dramatic and high-impact. Perch up at the bar for cool tunes and master mixology, share plates and sips in the lounge, or drink in the views on the chic terrace.

Wherever you end up, the star of the show is always the food. “The experience is going to be unique and amazing,” chef David says, when we ask more about the concept. “But for us, what happens on your plate is the most important thing. We’re crazy about achieving unique flavours,” he adds.

The one dish you need to order? Although the chef tells us that it’s impossible to pick a favourite, his own death row meal would be “a bowl of croquetas from StreetXO.” So, we think we’ll start there…

StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz, One&Only Za’abeel, opens February 2024. @streetxo.dubai